Genshin Impact Thorny Cyst Luxurious Chest guide

Defeating the Thorny Cyst in Genshin Impact is simple but tedious. The first roadblock is finding the miniboss since it is in a secluded area underwater. Moreover, the battle involves a few different phases, which this guide covers. Anybody who defeats this foe will unlock a Luxurious Chest, a Mysterious Ore, and the Break the Time Zone Achievement.

You are advised to have a character with high HP in your party as you try to defeat the Thorny Cyst. The water surrounding your unit will gradually drain their HP, which means frail units won't last long. There are nearby Recovery Orbs that can greatly heal you if you start to die. Alternatively, you can eat food underwater.

Thorny Cyst guide: How to get a Luxurious Chest and Break the Time Zone Achievement in Genshin Impact

This is the entrance to the underground passage that leads to this miniboss (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin this Genshin Impact encounter, you should first take the southernmost underwater Teleport Waypoint in the Liffey Region and swim to the southwest. You should see a giant hole in the ground. Swim there.

Absorb this creature's ability (Image via HoYoverse)

You should absorb the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's powers once you see it. You can obtain an Exquisite Chest here by destroying three Red Meanies. Aim the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's skill at two of them. Make sure to use Normal Attack on the Red Meanie below the chest and detonate the aforementioned ability.

Open the chest for free loot and continue swimming through the underwater cavern.

You're getting close to the Thorny Cyst (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the cavern is another Red Meanie. Blow it up with the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's skill and wait a few seconds. The path will open. Swim forward. Be prepared for the upcoming miniboss fight.

At the end of the cavern is another Red Meanie. Blow it up with the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's skill and wait a few seconds. The path will open. Swim forward. Be prepared for the upcoming miniboss fight.

Note: Having Lynette in your party can be very helpful, as she will automatically reveal the locations of nearby Recovery Orbs that can heal you and recover your underwater stamina. Remember, she can be obtained for free.

Fighting the Thorny Cyst in Genshin Impact

This is the Thorny Cyst (Image via HoYoverse)

You must attack the glowing blue bulging parts of what connects the core to the nearby walls to start the actual fight with this miniboss.

This is what you must destroy (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all these parts are destroyed, a health bar appears. Just keep attacking the Thorny Cyst with the Xenochromatic Jellyfish. Be careful of the nearby foes that will be swarming you.

The miniboss's health bar will eventually fade, requiring you to destroy more links between it and the nearby walls.

Rewards

These are the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

If you defeat the Thorny Cyst in Genshin Impact, you will unlock one of the seven Mysterious Ores to collect, plus a Luxurious Chest. You can't miss the Mysterious Ore since it's green and is shining a small aura around it. Pick it up since it could be useful later if you plan on getting an Arkhium Stock.

The actual Luxurious Chest spawns on the bottom. Open it for some free loot. Don't forget to also claim your free Break the Time Zone achievement since it gives you five Primogems. That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide.

Poll : Was this battle hard for you? Yes No 0 votes