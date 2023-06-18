In the last few weeks, the Genshin Impact community has seen a ton of leaks about the potential upcoming characters. Most of these characters are rumored to be from Fontaine, including Lyney, Lynette, and the Hydro Archon, Focalors. Interestingly, the leaks also hinted at the possibility of some of the Fatui Harbingers becoming playable units in the upcoming updates.

While the leaked information did not confirm any specific release dates for most of the characters, they mention their gameplay style and potential designs. This article will cover all the characters rumored to become playable in the upcoming Genshin Impact update.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is subject to change.

Lyney, Focalors, and other upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

1) Focalors (Furina)

Focalors is the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact and the most anticipated upcoming character in the game. While HoYoverse is yet to reveal any major information about her, several leakers believe that her real name could be Furina. Additionally, based on her gameplay leaks, it is speculated that she can create a gravitational field that will constantly drain her party member's HP but also buff their damage in exchange.

2) Lyney

Mero @merlin_impact Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user https://t.co/xVVwZpdgHB

Lyney is expected to be the first 5-star playable character from Fontaine and will likely be released in Genshin Impact version 4.0. Based on the leaks from Mero, it seems that he will be Pyro Bow unit. At the same time, other leaks suggest that his gameplay could be similar to Ganyu's as a Charged Attacks main DPS.

3) Lynette

Mero @merlin_impact Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user https://t.co/LiKbOJ2jif

Lynette is rumored to be a 4-star Anemo Sword character who will supposedly play the role of a support unit that will buff the damage of her party members. Based on the recent Fontaine leaks, she is also expected to be released in version 4.0.

4) Wriothesley

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 Wriothesleyは4.1以降に恒常入りするWriothesley is going to Standard Banner in after 4.1



Via randialos Wriothesleyは4.1以降に恒常入りするWriothesley is going to Standard Banner in after 4.1Via randialos https://t.co/fAEmNa0pEr

Based on the recent leaks provided by HutaoLover77, HoYoverse is expected to release a new character name Wriothesley in Genshin Impact 4.1. He is speculated to be a 5-star Cryo unit and is rumored to be added to the Standard banner. If the leaks are true, he could become the first 5-star male character with a Cryo vision.

5) Freminet

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. Name: FreminetWeapon: ClaymoreElement: CryoRarity: 4*Release Version: 4.0Affiliation: FontaineArt is AI generated from visual description. https://t.co/K5sHkHddQg

A new character named Freminet is rumored to be released in the first Fontaine update of Genshin Impact. Based on the leaks, he is speculated to be a 4-star Cryo Claymore unit. Do note that the image in the above post is AI-generated, so the character design is subject to change.

6) Charlotte

Charlotte was recently introduced as an NPC from Fontaine in the flagship event of Genshin Impact version 3.7. As per the leaks via Team China, she could potentially be the first Cryo Catalyst character in the game and is also rumored to be a 4-star unit.

7) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine, who is expected to become a playable character in the game. As per leaks via Hutaolover77, he is likely a Hydro vision holder, but his rarity and weapon of choice are yet to be confirmed. Based on Neuvillette's leaked designs, he is speculated to be from Khaenri'ah.

8) Sandrone

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 フォンテーヌでは傀儡がプレイアブルになるべき

Sandrone should be playable in Fontaine

※半信半疑で受け取ること/Questionable



Via little フォンテーヌでは傀儡がプレイアブルになるべきSandrone should be playable in Fontaine※半信半疑で受け取ること/QuestionableVia little https://t.co/20tRwypH1D

The seventh rank of the Eleven Fatui Harbinger, Sandrone, is speculated to become playable in one of the upcoming Genshin Impact updates. Based on the leaks, she is also expected to play a role in the Fontaine Archon Quest.

9) Heterochromia boy

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 フォンテーヌのオッドアイ少年

Fontaine Heterochromia Boy



※私が共有した初期のコンセプトアートは全て変更の可能性大/*early concept art I shared is BIG BIG STC フォンテーヌのオッドアイ少年Fontaine Heterochromia Boy※私が共有した初期のコンセプトアートは全て変更の可能性大/*early concept art I shared is BIG BIG STC https://t.co/f6RSEX01bE

Nothing is known about this character except that he is from Fontaine and has heterochromia eyes. The above concept art was created by Hutalover77 only for a visual description, so the final product will likely differ.

10) Lion dance boy from Liyue

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 獅子舞少年のもう1つのコンセプトアートスケッチ

this is another conceptart sketch of a lion dance boy

well try to complete it without a hint🤗 獅子舞少年のもう1つのコンセプトアートスケッチthis is another conceptart sketch of a lion dance boywell try to complete it without a hint🤗 https://t.co/FgYk57g3PO

Hutaolover77 recently shared another concept art of a potential upcoming "Lion dance boy" character from Liyue. Currently, there is no other reliable information on this entity.

11) Hydro character from Fontaine

The above post by HutaoLover77 contains an image of a rumored chibi character with Hydro vision from Fontaine. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, the same leaker claimed that HoYoverse might release a chibi nurse entity. As their description seems to match, there is a chance they are the same characters, which means this Hydro unit could be a healer.

12) Zombie girl from Sumeru

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 "本物"スメールのミイラ少女キャラ

"Real" Sumeru's mummy girl char

Via teamchina "本物"スメールのミイラ少女キャラ"Real" Sumeru's mummy girl charVia teamchina https://t.co/UyKlISZLms

HoYoverse is expected to release another Sumeru character. The only available information about her is that the rumored unit is described as a "mummy" girl.

