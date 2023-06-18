In the last few weeks, the Genshin Impact community has seen a ton of leaks about the potential upcoming characters. Most of these characters are rumored to be from Fontaine, including Lyney, Lynette, and the Hydro Archon, Focalors. Interestingly, the leaks also hinted at the possibility of some of the Fatui Harbingers becoming playable units in the upcoming updates.
While the leaked information did not confirm any specific release dates for most of the characters, they mention their gameplay style and potential designs. This article will cover all the characters rumored to become playable in the upcoming Genshin Impact update.
Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is subject to change.
Lyney, Focalors, and other upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact, as per leaks
1) Focalors (Furina)
Focalors is the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact and the most anticipated upcoming character in the game. While HoYoverse is yet to reveal any major information about her, several leakers believe that her real name could be Furina. Additionally, based on her gameplay leaks, it is speculated that she can create a gravitational field that will constantly drain her party member's HP but also buff their damage in exchange.
2) Lyney
Lyney is expected to be the first 5-star playable character from Fontaine and will likely be released in Genshin Impact version 4.0. Based on the leaks from Mero, it seems that he will be Pyro Bow unit. At the same time, other leaks suggest that his gameplay could be similar to Ganyu's as a Charged Attacks main DPS.
3) Lynette
Lynette is rumored to be a 4-star Anemo Sword character who will supposedly play the role of a support unit that will buff the damage of her party members. Based on the recent Fontaine leaks, she is also expected to be released in version 4.0.
4) Wriothesley
Based on the recent leaks provided by HutaoLover77, HoYoverse is expected to release a new character name Wriothesley in Genshin Impact 4.1. He is speculated to be a 5-star Cryo unit and is rumored to be added to the Standard banner. If the leaks are true, he could become the first 5-star male character with a Cryo vision.
5) Freminet
A new character named Freminet is rumored to be released in the first Fontaine update of Genshin Impact. Based on the leaks, he is speculated to be a 4-star Cryo Claymore unit. Do note that the image in the above post is AI-generated, so the character design is subject to change.
6) Charlotte
Charlotte was recently introduced as an NPC from Fontaine in the flagship event of Genshin Impact version 3.7. As per the leaks via Team China, she could potentially be the first Cryo Catalyst character in the game and is also rumored to be a 4-star unit.
7) Neuvillette
Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine, who is expected to become a playable character in the game. As per leaks via Hutaolover77, he is likely a Hydro vision holder, but his rarity and weapon of choice are yet to be confirmed. Based on Neuvillette's leaked designs, he is speculated to be from Khaenri'ah.
8) Sandrone
The seventh rank of the Eleven Fatui Harbinger, Sandrone, is speculated to become playable in one of the upcoming Genshin Impact updates. Based on the leaks, she is also expected to play a role in the Fontaine Archon Quest.
9) Heterochromia boy
Nothing is known about this character except that he is from Fontaine and has heterochromia eyes. The above concept art was created by Hutalover77 only for a visual description, so the final product will likely differ.
10) Lion dance boy from Liyue
Hutaolover77 recently shared another concept art of a potential upcoming "Lion dance boy" character from Liyue. Currently, there is no other reliable information on this entity.
11) Hydro character from Fontaine
The above post by HutaoLover77 contains an image of a rumored chibi character with Hydro vision from Fontaine. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, the same leaker claimed that HoYoverse might release a chibi nurse entity. As their description seems to match, there is a chance they are the same characters, which means this Hydro unit could be a healer.
12) Zombie girl from Sumeru
HoYoverse is expected to release another Sumeru character. The only available information about her is that the rumored unit is described as a "mummy" girl.