Genshin Impact: Zhongli's rerun preparation guide

Zhongli is undoubtedly the best shield provider in Genshin Impact, and his rerun banner incites a lot of players to wish for him. As the former Geo Archon, his playstyle supports every possible team with a formidable shield that is almost unbreakable depending on Zhongli's max health.

Although Zhongli will be featured in the second phase of version 2.4, there is no harm in preparing for his materials early. Here are the materials required to obtain and upgrade Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

How to prepare for Zhongli in Genshin Impact 2.4

Zhongli's banner will be available in Genshin Impact on January 25 at 18:00 (UTC+8). In other words, players have around three weeks to save up wishes for the former Geo Archon.

There are plenty of ways to farm Primogems in the next version with the new area, Enkanomiya. F2P players can obtain at least 11000 Primogems worth of Intertwined Fates in version 2.4.

Zhongli's gacha splash art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every wish in Genshin Impact costs 160 Primogems, and every 90 wishes in the character banner guarantee a 5-star character. However, players aren't guaranteed Zhongli because of the 50/50 system. In this case, the Traveler might need to pull for another 90 times to get the guaranteed Zhongli.

The guaranteed pull to get Zhongli is 180 pulls, with a sum of 28,800 Primogems. Of course, players only need these numbers if they have zero pity and lose the 50/50 on their first 5-star character.

Players that already have their next 5-star character as a guaranteed featured character will only need 14,400 Primogems. In addition, soft pity also exists to reduce the number of Primogems required to obtain a 5-star character. Players may require 75 wishes instead of 90 with soft pity.

Materials required to upgrade Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli's required materials are already known as his first release was a year ago. Overall, Zhongli needs the materials listed below to ascend his level and talents:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Cor Lapis

Slime Condensate/Secretions/Concentrate

Basalt Pillar

Mora

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Gold

Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

Crown of Insight

All of the ascension and materials for Zhongli are already available in the current Genshin Impact version, and players can start farming for it. For the exact number of materials to upgrade Zhongli from ascension 1 to 6, gamers can observe the table below:

Ascension Materials Mora 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1 Cor Lapis x3 Slime Condensate x3 20,000 2 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3 Cor Lapis x10 Slime Condensate x15 Basalt Pillar x2 40,000 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6 Cor Lapis x20 Slime Secretions x12 Basalt Pillar x4 60,000 4 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3 Cor Lapis x30 Slime Secretions x18 Basalt Pillar x8 80,000 5 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6 Cor Lapis x45 Slime Concentrate x12 Basalt Pillar x12 100,000 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6 Cor Lapis x60 Slime Concentrate x24 Basalt Pillar x20 120,000

Prithiva Topaz and Basalt Pillar can be obtained from Geo Hypostasis in the Guyun Stone Forest. Cor Lapis is a local amber gemstone found in the wild all over Liyue. Lastly, the Slime drop materials are something that most players already have, and as its name suggests, can only be obtained after defeating Slime in Genshin Impact.

On another note, Zhongli's talent also uses the same materials with only a few additional talent books. Furthermore, the Mora required to increase his talent is far bigger than before. Below is the table for Zhongli's talent materials:

Talent Materials Mora 2 Slime Condensate x6Teachings of Gold x3 12,500 3 Slime Secretions x3Guide to Gold x2 17,500 4 Slime Secretions x4Guide to Gold x4 25,000 5 Slime Secretions x6Guide to Gold x6 30,000 6 Slime Secretions x9Guide to Gold x9 37,500 7 Slime Concentrate x4Philosophies of Gold x4Tusk of Monoceros Caeli x1 120,000 8 Slime Concentrate x6Philosophies of Gold x6Tusk of Monoceros Caeli x1 260,000 9 Slime Concentrate x9Philosophies of Gold x12Tusk of Monoceros Caeli x2 450,000 10 Slime Concentrate x12Philosophies of Gold x16Tusk of Monoceros Caeli x2Crown of Insight x1 700,000

The additions for Zhongli's materials are Talent Gold books and Tusk of Monoceros Caeli. The Gold talent books can be obtained from Taishan Mansion in Liyue on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, the Tusk of Monoceros Caeli is a drop material after defeating Childe in the 'Enter the Golden House' domain.

Zhongli is a great addition to any team in Genshin Impact, so players who want to wish for him should definitely begin preparing in advance.

