GFuel fires 7 employees for allegedly protesting against slur used during team call

Seven GFuel partners and talent managers have been fired by the company, reportedly as a part of “restructuring” for the company. However, according to Jake Lucky, the employees were allegedly fired less than 24 hours after complaining about a derogatory slur made by a higher-up in the company during a team-wide call. The person in question is alleged to have called the members of the team “lazy motherf**kers” as well.

@Deathly, @ItsTanikins, @GravesFPS, @KosmicKait, @Drbluejaykay, @itTrevv, @ARonaWillDo The individual is also accused of calling team members "lazy mother f*ckers". I am speaking with some of them now but many wish to not hurt their future opportunities, so show them some love The individual is also accused of calling team members "lazy mother f*ckers". I am speaking with some of them now but many wish to not hurt their future opportunities, so show them some love@Deathly, @ItsTanikins, @GravesFPS, @KosmicKait, @Drbluejaykay, @itTrevv, @ARonaWillDo

GFuel allegedly fired employees after they complained about a slur

According to reports, GFuel has let several employees go for contacting HR after a team call (Image via Twitter)

GFuel, the energy drinks company, has made headlines again, as they have reportedly fired seven members of their team after a call to HR. A recent team call led to a higher-up in the company using a derogatory slur and profane insults to refer to the team. According to some of the people who were fired, they were referred to as “lazy motherf**kers.”

It has been said that after the call was held, several employees called Human Resources to complain and were all fired within 24 hours of the initial complaint.

This came to light after Cliff Morgan, CEO of GFuel, teased a stream from the company. One of the now-former employees quote-tweeted it, saying that he should stop insulting his employees instead of talking about livestreams.

Vilonious® @vilonious So @GFuelEnergy just banned me from their twitch chat because i asked what us partners are supposed to do now that they fired our partner managers without any warning. So @GFuelEnergy just banned me from their twitch chat because i asked what us partners are supposed to do now that they fired our partner managers without any warning. https://t.co/w6VVXHBaMD

It has also been alleged that GFuel was banning people in their Twitch chat who asked about the situation, completely refusing to address it in any fashion. At least one Twitter user, Vilonious, shared an image of them being banned.

XSET JaredFPS @JaredFPS @JakeSucky They got rid of a lot of partners too, me included because the dollars weren’t high enough for them. @JakeSucky They got rid of a lot of partners too, me included because the dollars weren’t high enough for them.

Vilonious, a company partner, allegedly asked what they were supposed to do now that the partner managers were fired without any warning and got banned in chat as a result. In addition, several of the partners were dropped without warning as well.

As of this writing, the company has not made any response to the firings or the bans in their Twitch chat.

Social media speaks up about GFuel’s alleged unfair treatment of employees and partners

While not all of the partners associated with the company have spoken up, some have. aDrive, one of the larger partners of the energy drinks company, wrote a tweet urging the company to speak up and make all of this right. The content creator found themselves conflicted, as they love the product, but it’s hard to promote a product that treats people this way.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey 🗣️ ANNOUNCEMENT 🗣️



I've decided to part ways with GFUEL as a partner of my content & i'm open to working with other brands in the future.



Thank you to everyone at GFUEL who i've worked with during my time with them, you guys have gone above and beyond for me and I respect you. 🗣️ ANNOUNCEMENT 🗣️I've decided to part ways with GFUEL as a partner of my content & i'm open to working with other brands in the future.Thank you to everyone at GFUEL who i've worked with during my time with them, you guys have gone above and beyond for me and I respect you.

Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert Have been with GFuel for a while now, but officially sent in my request for immediate release.



People > Product



Sad day & hope those affected land on their feet very quickly. Have been with GFuel for a while now, but officially sent in my request for immediate release.People > ProductSad day & hope those affected land on their feet very quickly.

Other larger content creators have also chosen to part ways with the company, refusing to do business with a company that shamefully treats employees and fans the way they have in this particular instance.

Wraithyn @Wraithyn1 GFuel really feeling the recession that bad when their entire sales model is independent contractors on 100% commission (re: zero overhead) doing all their marketing for them.



Those employees they laid off built the foundation for them becoming a household name, and now GFuel really feeling the recession that bad when their entire sales model is independent contractors on 100% commission (re: zero overhead) doing all their marketing for them.Those employees they laid off built the foundation for them becoming a household name, and now

Wraithyn @Wraithyn1 that they have their brand everywhere, they've cast their employees to the side.



I'm throwing out every ounce of powder I have, every tshirt I own, and I will actively do everything I can to support their competition. that they have their brand everywhere, they've cast their employees to the side.I'm throwing out every ounce of powder I have, every tshirt I own, and I will actively do everything I can to support their competition.

SMITE Streamer for the Pittsburgh Knights, Wraithyn felt similarly disappointed that the employees that worked hard for the company and helped grow the brand were thrown out the way they were.

Rogue Energy @TheRogueEnergy @JakeSucky FWIW we have reached out to the affected partnership managers and would be more than happy to discuss employment opportunities. 🤙 @JakeSucky FWIW we have reached out to the affected partnership managers and would be more than happy to discuss employment opportunities. 🤙👍

Another hydration/energy drink company, Rogue Energy, has reportedly reached out to all of the partnership managers that were fired about potential employment opportunities for the future.

Ghost Tanzer @Tanzer GFUEL cold call firing their team that helped build their brand without any warning? Sounds identical to happened to me & the rest of the old GFUEL tiktok team.. smh man 🤦‍♂️ GFUEL cold call firing their team that helped build their brand without any warning? Sounds identical to happened to me & the rest of the old GFUEL tiktok team.. smh man 🤦‍♂️

Ghost Tanzer @Tanzer I also had to beg to get my last two months pay of salary. Obviously this was months ago but i figured this would be a good time to tweet this information 🤷‍♂️ I also had to beg to get my last two months pay of salary. Obviously this was months ago but i figured this would be a good time to tweet this information 🤷‍♂️

According to one response on Twitter, this felt very familiar. It apparently happened to the company's TikTok team, with the person also saying they had to beg to get their last two months of pay.

Loey 🏳️‍🌈 @Loeybug TL:DR gFuel apparently laid off like every single one of partner managers unexpectedly and are blocking the influencers asking what’s going on and who their new point of contact should be TL:DR gFuel apparently laid off like every single one of partner managers unexpectedly and are blocking the influencers asking what’s going on and who their new point of contact should be

Xen Goat🐐 @GoatR2_ Officially ending my partnership with GFUEL.



Want to thank everyone for the support the past 5 months.



Will be looking for a new opportunity with a company who has respect for their hard working employees Officially ending my partnership with GFUEL. Want to thank everyone for the support the past 5 months. Will be looking for a new opportunity with a company who has respect for their hard working employees

Riot Ashley ✨ OOO until 6/21!! @_ashwise How can GFUEL even consider firing their influencer team considering their work was the heart and soul of the company?



Creators are the only reason anyone knew about their company and grow it to the size it is today. Without the work that team GFUEL wouldn’t be what it is today How can GFUEL even consider firing their influencer team considering their work was the heart and soul of the company? Creators are the only reason anyone knew about their company and grow it to the size it is today. Without the work that team GFUEL wouldn’t be what it is today

Ash @Azhbruh Nice GFuel thanks.. what am i supposed to do now?? Nice GFuel thanks.. what am i supposed to do now?? https://t.co/Uatn8t3WUl

SLO @SLOplays



@Deathly @ItsTanikins @GravesFPS @KosmicKait @Drbluejaykay @itTrevv @ARonaWillDo GFuel let go several amazing employees today. If you could, please hit them with a follow and spread word that these hardworking individuals are actively looking for work if anyone is hiring. GFuel let go several amazing employees today. If you could, please hit them with a follow and spread word that these hardworking individuals are actively looking for work if anyone is hiring. @Deathly @ItsTanikins @GravesFPS @KosmicKait @Drbluejaykay @itTrevv @ARonaWillDo

The company has not made a statement about the situation. Still, fans and former employees have taken to social media to make it clear that they aren’t happy about what has gone down at the hands of the energy drink company.

