GFuel fires 7 employees for allegedly protesting against slur used during team call

Seven GFuel partners and talent managers have been fired by the company, reportedly as a part of “restructuring” for the company. However, according to Jake Lucky, the employees were allegedly fired less than 24 hours after complaining about a derogatory slur made by a higher-up in the company during a team-wide call. The person in question is alleged to have called the members of the team “lazy motherf**kers” as well.
GFuel, the energy drinks company, has made headlines again, as they have reportedly fired seven members of their team after a call to HR. A recent team call led to a higher-up in the company using a derogatory slur and profane insults to refer to the team. According to some of the people who were fired, they were referred to as “lazy motherf**kers.”
It has been said that after the call was held, several employees called Human Resources to complain and were all fired within 24 hours of the initial complaint.
This came to light after Cliff Morgan, CEO of GFuel, teased a stream from the company. One of the now-former employees quote-tweeted it, saying that he should stop insulting his employees instead of talking about livestreams.
It has also been alleged that GFuel was banning people in their Twitch chat who asked about the situation, completely refusing to address it in any fashion. At least one Twitter user, Vilonious, shared an image of them being banned.
Vilonious, a company partner, allegedly asked what they were supposed to do now that the partner managers were fired without any warning and got banned in chat as a result. In addition, several of the partners were dropped without warning as well.
As of this writing, the company has not made any response to the firings or the bans in their Twitch chat.
Social media speaks up about GFuel’s alleged unfair treatment of employees and partners
While not all of the partners associated with the company have spoken up, some have. aDrive, one of the larger partners of the energy drinks company, wrote a tweet urging the company to speak up and make all of this right. The content creator found themselves conflicted, as they love the product, but it’s hard to promote a product that treats people this way.
Other larger content creators have also chosen to part ways with the company, refusing to do business with a company that shamefully treats employees and fans the way they have in this particular instance.
SMITE Streamer for the Pittsburgh Knights, Wraithyn felt similarly disappointed that the employees that worked hard for the company and helped grow the brand were thrown out the way they were.
Another hydration/energy drink company, Rogue Energy, has reportedly reached out to all of the partnership managers that were fired about potential employment opportunities for the future.
According to one response on Twitter, this felt very familiar. It apparently happened to the company's TikTok team, with the person also saying they had to beg to get their last two months of pay.
The company has not made a statement about the situation. Still, fans and former employees have taken to social media to make it clear that they aren’t happy about what has gone down at the hands of the energy drink company.