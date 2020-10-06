Ghost of Tsushima: Legends release date announced; majors details on classes, game modes, and more revealed

In August 2020, Sucker Punch Productions announced a new multiplayer expansion for Ghost of Tsushima called Legends that will be available for free for players who own the original game. Yesterday, we got the official release date for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, along with some other major and minor details.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends releases on 16th October 2020. The original title will get an update versioned 1.1. After players get done downloading the update, they can go to the PlayStation Store and download the free Ghost of Tsushima: Legends expansion.

Also read: Genshin Impact: All we know about cross-platform and cross-save support

All majors details on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Image Credits: PlayStation Blog

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a multiplayer expansion for the original game. The co-operative multiplayer mode, Legends, will be added with the free (for Ghost of Tsushima owners) version 1.1 update. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends features a variety of multiplayer modes:

Two-player story missions.

Four-player survival missions.

Raids (to release a few weeks after update 1.1).

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a full game in itself, with story missions, different classes, new gears and outfits, and much more. There are steps that users must follow to get into matchmaking, which we will cover in a separate guide.

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to claim pre-registration, release exclusive, and other free rewards

1) Classes

Advertisement

Image Credits: PlayStation

There are four different classes in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. After starting the game, players have to go through a tutorial session where they will get to select their first Legend Class. Whether they choose a Samurai, Hunter or any other class as a starter class, they can always unlock the remaining classes by playing the game.

One of the best features in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is that there is no class lock. In simple words, when gamers join a co-op multiplayer session, all players can choose the same class, or try a different combination of character classes to make a diverse team.

A. Samurai

Image Credits: PlayStation

Advertisement

Ultimate Ability : Hachiman’s Fury (slash through enemies with a flurry of attacks)

Samurai are the tank class that will let players engage in fights in an upfront manner. By using this class, players can gain attention in the battlefield and make other classes more efficient.

B. Hunter

Image Credits: PlayStation

Ultimate Ability : Eye of Uchitsune (fires multiple arrows towards an enemy)

Hunter is the typical archer class found in MMORPGs, and they are more suited to a support role, and deal decent damage.

C. Ronin

Image Credits: PlayStation

Ultimate Ability : Breath of Izanami (can revive entire team)

Ronin is a healer and support class in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Apart from healing and reviving teammates, he can also summon a spirit dog that can serve as a pet.

Advertisement

D. Assassin

Image Credits: PlayStation

Ultimate Ability : Shadow Strike (teleport and attack)

In MMORPGs, assassin or rogue classes do high DPS (damage per second). Now, we know that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is not an MMO game, but it has some similarities when it comes to the class system. And this makes the Assassin class in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends the high DPS class.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Five basic tips and tricks you should know before playing the game

2) Story Missions

Image Credits: PlayStation

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends offers story missions that are designed for two players to be part of a story told by an NPC called Gyozen.

Advertisement

A. Survival Missions

Survival missions are a four-player co-op based wave mode where players face different waves of enemies while protecting a location in Tsushima. The longer they hold out, the more rewards they receive.

There is also a blessing system in this game mode that enables users to ignite enemies or summon a spirit bear. Most probably, there will be more features with regards to the survival game mode that we will learn upon the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

B. Raid

Raids in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be the most challenging game mode that players will get to play a few weeks after the update. Players need top gears, a well-organized team and a better understanding of the present classes to complete the three-part adventure in Iyo’s realm (or raids in simple terms).

Also read: Genshin Impact: List of all revealed characters

3) Other features

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends offers some of the pre-existing features from the main game as well as some new features.

1) New emotes

Image Credits: PlayStation

2) New gear

Image Credits: PlayStation

Advertisement

3) Existing photomode

Image Credits: PlayStation

4) New mask and other cosmetics

Image Credits: PlayStation

For more info on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Also read: Genshin Impact PC official system requirements revealed