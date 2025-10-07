Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Ghosts of the Past quest (The Saito Brothers)

The Ghosts of the Past quest marks the turning point at the end of Chapter I in Ghost of Yotei. After Atsu has avenged herself against the Oni and the Kitsune, she returns home to face memories she’s tried to bury. What begins as a quiet homecoming quickly shifts into something heavier, as family ties, old regrets, and looming threats all collide in this short but emotional mission.
That said, here is how to complete the Ghosts of the Past quest in Ghost of Yotei.
Ghosts of the Past quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough
Once every other story quest in Chapter I is complete, a new Revenge card for The Saito Brothers unlocks. Its description makes it clear: Atsu must return to her homestead and prepare to hunt down Saito’s sons who are the Dragon and the Spider.
On your map, look for the Golden leaf icon over Atsu’s family home in the Yotei Grasslands. Set a marker and travel there to trigger the mission.
As you approach the house, you’ll notice you’re not alone. A horse waits outside the gate. Step inside, and you’ll finally see who it belongs to. Jubei has returned.
Walking the Homestead with Jubei
After a brief reunion, Atsu joins Jubei at the compound, standing over the grave of their parents. Their talk soon cuts to the past, pulling you into a flashback of the night their home was attacked.
In the past, Jubei lashed out at the Dragon, only to be shot by a flintlock. Atsu assumed he died as Saito pinned her to the burning tree. Back in the present, Jubei reflects on what they both lost.
Following Jubei
Walk with Jubei around the property, interacting with three points of memory: the family forge, the gingko branch, and the rock pile. Inside the house, he finds their mother’s Zeni hajiki board and challenges Atsu to play.
Win or lose, the game ends with Jubei asking about her future beyond revenge, which is an answer she cannot give.
Oyuki’s interruption
Before Jubei can share more, Oyuki arrives. For Atsu, she’s an uneasy ally; for Jubei, she’s still tied to his worst memories. Tension rises, but Oyuki brings urgent news: Saito and his sons are heading to the Oshima Coast with an army.
Jubei believes they plan to strike Castle Matsumae and leaves to join his clan, while Atsu and Oyuki prepare for the next step, which is hunting down Saito and the Saito Brothers.
This brings Ghosts of the Past quest to a close, officially ending Chapter I, and opens with the mission The Storm Breaks.
