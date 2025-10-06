Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Tale of the Kitsune quest (The Kitsune)

The Tale of the Kitsune quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei is one of the most personal and story-heavy missions in Atsu’s journey. It takes you straight into Oyuki’s past, challenges your ability to duel, and introduces key abilities like Listen and Smoke Bombs that will stay useful well beyond this quest.

With that, here is how you can complete The Tale of the Kitsune quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Tale of the Kitsune quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei

The Tale of the Kitsune quest begins in the Old Graveyard, southeast of where the previous subquest ended. Here, Oyuki is found sitting in a quiet clearing, strumming her shamisen among the graves. Atsu wastes no time, accusing her of his mother’s death, and a duel ensues.

Initiate the conversation with Oyuki in The Tale of the Kitsune quest (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/Malachi Plays Games)

Oyuki fights with a Kusarigama, a weapon with tricky range. Pay close attention to the red glint attacks, as they cannot be parried and must be dodged. Chip away at her health until she drops to half, where a cutscene interrupts the fight. She admits that if Atsu really wants revenge, she can have it, but hints that helping Saito is the greater task at hand. This marks the true start of the quest.

She leads you up the hill near her hideout, revealing her history, her connection to the Kitsune, and crucial knowledge about resisting toxins and exploiting Saito’s weaknesses.

Listening ability and Smoke bombs

Oyuki teaches Atsu new skills. Here, she introduces the Listen ability, which lets you sense enemy positions even through walls. Press R3 to activate it and test your surroundings.

Track Oyuki in The Tale of the Kitsune quest (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/Malachi Plays Games)

She’ll challenge you by disappearing in a puff of smoke, forcing you to rely on Listen to track her movements. Once you pinpoint her behind the distant rocks, approach to prove you’ve grasped the skill.

After the test, Oyuki takes you back to her hut. Collect incense inside, then return to the graveyard to honor the fallen at their graves. This is followed by a heavier story moment, and Oyuki reveals more about her life as the Kitsune before the two of you ride out together.

The journey pauses just short of an ambush. Use the Hunter’s Ear to pick out hidden enemies and plan your counter. Oyuki rewards your caution with smoke bombs, permanently adding them to your toolkit.

Use them to disorient and deal with the attackers, then loot the bodies to trace their origins. Afterwards, continue alongside Oyuki toward the tannery.

The abandoned village

Take out the enemies in The Tale of the Kitsune quest (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/Malachi Plays Games)

The road leads to an abandoned village crawling with Nine Tail shinobi. They hide in bushes and take advantage of the thick fog, so approach carefully. With your new Listen ability and smoke bombs, clear them out methodically.

Once the village is safe, Oyuki suggests you should rest. Build a campfire with nearby wood, share a meal, and watch the story beats unfold. Morning comes, and the journey resumes with her by your side.

Returning to the graveyard and resisting the toxin

Back at the Old Graveyard, Oyuki sets one final trial. She asks you to light braziers corrupted by Wolfsbane toxin, a task that forces Atsu to learn resistance. After completing this, the story shifts into its climax.

A cutscene presents dialogue choices: “I don’t know anymore” or “What’s changed?” Either way, the moment leads to a second duel with Oyuki.

The second round of battle with Oyuki (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/Malachi Plays Games)

The fight mirrors the first as her Kusarigama returns, with those dangerous red glint strikes demanding dodges. Kunai can be especially useful between her swings. As the battle intensifies, Atsu is flooded with flashbacks of the Kitsune murdering his loved ones.

Defeating her does not end in tragedy. Instead, the fight closes in reconciliation, and the two characters reach an understanding.

Closing with the song

The following morning, Oyuki is once again at the clearing, with her shamisen in hand. This time, it’s not tension but partnership that defines the scene. Playing together seals their bond, marking the end of The Tale of the Kitsune quest.

