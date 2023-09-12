Girls Frontline Tier List (September 2023)

Girls Frontline features a massive roster of over 100 characters called T-Dolls. These characters are female android soldiers with unique weapons and upgradable abilities. Their firearms are inspired by real-world guns such as Submachine guns, Handguns, Assault rifles, Rifle, Machine guns, and Shotguns.
You must carefully decide which characters to use and upgrade for winning results. The process might be daunting with such a massive roster and ever-changing meta. Therefore, this article provides a complete Girls Frontline tier list, ranking every playable T-Doll according to their combat strength and utility in battles.
Girls Frontline T-Dolls ranked from strongest to weakest
The Girls Frontline tier list provided herein ranks every unit into categories of S, A, B, C, D, and F. Similar to other gacha tier lists, the S tier is strongest in the current meta, whereas F includes the units that are worst performers.
Notably, this Girls Frontline tier list changes with every update the title receives. The developers introduce new characters and buff or nerf existing ones that change T-Dolls’ ranks, changing the tier list.
Considering all these factors, according to their battle prowess, here is the Girls Frontline tier list for September 2023.
Girls Frontline S-tier T-Dolls
T-Dolls in this tier are the most potent shooters. Their ability is unmatchable by any other dolls. These characters dominate the meta and can clear all stages and content conveniently. You can use most of your resources to upgrade them in this mobile RPG title. S-tier units can yield winning results from any match. Here is the tier list of Girls Frontline S-tier T-Dolls:
- Lee-Enfield with her weapon Rifle
- NTW-20 with her weapon Rifle
- IWS 2000 with her weapon Rifle
- WA2000 with her weapon Rifle
- M99 with her weapon Rifle
- Saiga-12 with her weapon Shotgun
- KSG with her weapon Shotgun
- M1887 with her weapon Shotgun
- Suomi with her weapon SMG
- Type 79 with her weapon SMG
- Vector with her weapon SMG
- Thompson with her weapon SMG
- Negev with her weapon Machine Gun
- MG5 with her weapon Machine Gun
- MG4 with her weapon Machine Gun
- G41 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- T91 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- FAL with her weapon Assault Rifle
- G11 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- OTs-14 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- HK416 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- M950A with her weapon Handgun
- Grizzly with her weapon Handgun
- Welrod Mk. 2 with her weapon Handgun
Girls Frontline A-tier T-Dolls
The A-tier characters are strong, with high overall stats. They are the second-best characters that can make your echelon formidable. Although less potent than the S-tier, you can win most stages with them in this mobile gacha title. Girls Frontline A-tier T-Dolls are listed below:
- JS05 with her weapon Rifle
- SRS with her weapon Rifle
- Carcano M91 with her weapon Rifle
- Kar98k with her weapon Rifle
- Carcano M1891 with her weapon Rifle
- Ballista with her weapon Rifle
- DSR-50 with her weapon Rifle
- MP7 with her weapon SMG
- G36C with her weapon SMG
- RO635 with her weapon SMG
- Type 100 with her weapon SMG
- SR-3MP with her weapon SMG
- C-MS with her weapon SMG
- AA-12 with her weapon Shotgun
- SAT 8 with her weapon Shotgun
- FP-6 with her weapon Shotgun
- AK-12 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Type 95 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- ART556 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Type 97 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Am RFB with her weapon Assault Rifle
- AUG with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Zas M21 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- MDR with her weapon Assault Rifle
- K2 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- AN-94 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- HK21 with her weapon Machine Gun
- PKP with her weapon Machine Gun
- Five-SeveN with her weapon Handgun
- NZ75 with her weapon Handgun
- Contender with her weapon Handgun
Girls Frontline B-tier T-Dolls
You will find average fighters in this tier. They have average overall stats and last only a short time. Upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to use them in battles. All B-tier Girls Frontline T-Dolls are listed below:
- PP-19 with her weapon SMG
- UMP40 with her weapon SMG
- UMP45 with her weapon SMG
- Gr MP5 with her weapon SMG
- Honey Badger with her weapon SMG
- UMP9 with her weapon SMG
- PP-90 with her weapon SMG
- PP-19-01 with her weapon SMG
- Shipka with her weapon SMG
- KLIN with her weapon SMG
- PTRD with her weapon Rifle
- PzB39 with her weapon Rifle
- Gr PSG-1 with her weapon Rifle
- T-5000 with her weapon Rifle
- Springfield with her weapon Rifle
- G28 with her weapon Rifle
- Mosin-Nagant with her weapon Rifle
- SVD with her weapon Rifle
- M37 with her weapon Shotgun
- USAS-12 with her weapon Shotgun
- Type 97 with her weapon Shotgun
- SPAS-12 with her weapon Shotgun
- M1014 with her weapon Shotgun
- M590 with her weapon Shotgun
- Super-shorty with her weapon Shotgun
- FAMAS with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Ribeyrolles with her weapon Assault Rifle
- M4A1 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- XM8 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- M16A1 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Type 56-1 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- G36 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- CZ2000 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- AS VAL with her weapon Assault Rifle
- TAR-21 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- M4 SOPMOD II with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Ak 5 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- AR-15 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- 9A-91 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- M60 with her weapon Machine Gun
- Ameli with her weapon Machine Gun
- MG3 with her weapon Machine Gun
- AEK-999 with her weapon Machine Gun
- Type 80 with her weapon Machine Gun
- PK with her weapon Machine Gun
- Mk48 with her weapon Machine Gun
- M1918 with her weapon Machine Gun
- SPP-1 with her weapon Handgun
- Thunder .50 cal with her weapon Handgun
- Stechkin with her weapon Handgun
- Spitfire with her weapon Handgun
- K5 with her weapon Handgun
- M1873 with her weapon Handgun
- P7 with her weapon Handgun
- Mk23 with her weapon Handgun
Girls Frontline C-tier T-Dolls
The C-tier T-Dolls have more shortcomings and are suitable only in certain situations. They yield winning results only in early and some mid-game stages. Upgrading them will cost most of your resources. So, saving up your resources and obtaining T-Dolls that rank at the S, A, and B tiers is the best strategy. See below for Girls Frontline T-Dolls that rank at C-tier:
- OTs-12 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- AK-47 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- CZ-805 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- StG44 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- FF FNC with her weapon Assault Rifle
- KS-23 with her weapon Shotgun
- RMB-93 with her weapon Shotgun
- M9 with her weapon Handgun
- Type 92 with her weapon Handgun
- Astra with her weapon Handgun
- Glock 17 with her weapon Handgun
- Tokarev with her weapon Handgun
- Makarov with her weapon Handgun
- Luger P08 with her weapon Handgun
- Mauser C96 with her weapon Handgun
- Hanyang 88 with her weapon Rifle
- Type 56 with her weapon Rifle
- M14 with her weapon Rifle
- M21 with her weapon Rifle
- M1 Garand with her weapon Rifle
- SV-98 with her weapon Rifle
- Sten with her weapon SMG
- EVO 3 with her weapon SMG
- Skorpion with her weapon SMG
- FMG-9 with her weapon SMG
- PPS-43 with her weapon SMG
- Z-62 with her weapon SMG
- Mini Uzi with her weapon SMG
- Ingram with her weapon SMG
- MG42 with her weapon Machine Gun
- M1919 with her weapon Machine Gun
- M2HB with her weapon Machine Gun
Girls Frontline D-tier T-Dolls
Use D-tier T-Dolls only if your echelon lacks S-, A-, B-, and C-tier units. They provide the lowest utility in battles and are best fit only for beginners to understand the gameplay mechanics and meta. You should dispose of them sooner after clearing the early stages. You can find all Girls Frontline D-tier characters in the list below:
- M12 with her weapon SMG
- SCW with her weapon SMG
- OTs-39 with her weapon SMG
- MT-9 with her weapon SMG
- F1 with her weapon SMG
- T77 with her weapon SMG
- TMP with her weapon SMG
- SSG 69 with her weapon Rifle
- Gepard M1 with her weapon Rifle
- Super SASS with her weapon Rifle
- WZ 29 with her weapon Rifle
- OTs-44 with her weapon Rifle
- Type 81 with her weapon Rifle
- M1A1 with her weapon Rifle
- M1897 with her weapon Shotgun
- M500 with her weapon Shotgun
- NS2000 with her weapon Shotgun
- Ash-12.7 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- ARX-160 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Model L with her weapon Assault Rifle
- 6P62 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- AR70 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- T65 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- HK45 with her weapon Handgun
- P99 with her weapon Handgun
- CZ52 with her weapon Handgun
- Type 59 with her weapon Handgun
- GSh-18 with her weapon Handgun
- PSM with her weapon Handgun
- Serdyukov with her weapon Handgun
- P226 with her weapon Handgun
- RPD with her weapon Machine Gun
- Bren with her weapon Machine Gun
- HK23 with her weapon Machine Gun
- M249 SAW with her weapon Machine Gun
Girls Frontline F-tier T-Dolls
They are the weakest ones in this free-to-play-friendly gacha's current meta. It’s in your best interest to leave them untouched. You must opt to obtain higher-tier characters without investing your resources in them. Girls Frontline F-tier characters are listed below:
- Galil with her weapon Assault Rifle
- Type 63 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- G3 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- F2000 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- L85A1 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- SIG-510 with her weapon Assault Rifle
- AAT-52 with her weapon Machine Gun
- FG42 with her weapon Machine Gun
- MG34 with her weapon Machine Gun
- LWMMG with her weapon Machine Gun
- DP28 with her weapon Machine Gun
- M3 with her weapon SMG
- M45 with her weapon SMG
- Beretta Model 38 with her weapon SMG
- IDW with her weapon SMG
- PP-2000 with her weapon SMG
- MP-40 with her weapon SMG
- Type 64 with her weapon SMG
- PPSh-41 with her weapon SMG
- Specter M4 with her weapon SMG
- Nagant revolver with her weapon Handgun
- MP-446 with her weapon Handgun
- PPK with her weapon Handgun
- P38 with her weapon Handgun
- M1911 with her weapon Handgun
- FF FNP9 with her weapon Handgun
- FN-49 with her weapon Rifle
- SVT-38 with her weapon Rifle
- VM59 with her weapon Rifle
- G43 with her weapon Rifle
- Simonov with her weapon Rifle
That concludes our Girls Frontline tier list for September 2023.