Girls Frontline Tier List (September 2023)

Girls Frontline features a massive roster of over 100 characters called T-Dolls. These characters are female android soldiers with unique weapons and upgradable abilities. Their firearms are inspired by real-world guns such as Submachine guns, Handguns, Assault rifles, Rifle, Machine guns, and Shotguns.

You must carefully decide which characters to use and upgrade for winning results. The process might be daunting with such a massive roster and ever-changing meta. Therefore, this article provides a complete Girls Frontline tier list, ranking every playable T-Doll according to their combat strength and utility in battles.

Girls Frontline T-Dolls ranked from strongest to weakest

The Girls Frontline tier list provided herein ranks every unit into categories of S, A, B, C, D, and F. Similar to other gacha tier lists, the S tier is strongest in the current meta, whereas F includes the units that are worst performers.

Notably, this Girls Frontline tier list changes with every update the title receives. The developers introduce new characters and buff or nerf existing ones that change T-Dolls’ ranks, changing the tier list.

Considering all these factors, according to their battle prowess, here is the Girls Frontline tier list for September 2023.

Girls Frontline S-tier T-Dolls

T-Dolls in this tier are the most potent shooters. Their ability is unmatchable by any other dolls. These characters dominate the meta and can clear all stages and content conveniently. You can use most of your resources to upgrade them in this mobile RPG title. S-tier units can yield winning results from any match. Here is the tier list of Girls Frontline S-tier T-Dolls:

Lee-Enfield with her weapon Rifle

NTW-20 with her weapon Rifle

IWS 2000 with her weapon Rifle

WA2000 with her weapon Rifle

M99 with her weapon Rifle

Saiga-12 with her weapon Shotgun

KSG with her weapon Shotgun

M1887 with her weapon Shotgun

Suomi with her weapon SMG

Type 79 with her weapon SMG

Vector with her weapon SMG

Thompson with her weapon SMG

Negev with her weapon Machine Gun

MG5 with her weapon Machine Gun

MG4 with her weapon Machine Gun

G41 with her weapon Assault Rifle

T91 with her weapon Assault Rifle

FAL with her weapon Assault Rifle

G11 with her weapon Assault Rifle

OTs-14 with her weapon Assault Rifle

HK416 with her weapon Assault Rifle

M950A with her weapon Handgun

Grizzly with her weapon Handgun

Welrod Mk. 2 with her weapon Handgun

Girls Frontline A-tier T-Dolls

The A-tier characters are strong, with high overall stats. They are the second-best characters that can make your echelon formidable. Although less potent than the S-tier, you can win most stages with them in this mobile gacha title. Girls Frontline A-tier T-Dolls are listed below:

JS05 with her weapon Rifle

SRS with her weapon Rifle

Carcano M91 with her weapon Rifle

Kar98k with her weapon Rifle

Carcano M1891 with her weapon Rifle

Ballista with her weapon Rifle

DSR-50 with her weapon Rifle

MP7 with her weapon SMG

G36C with her weapon SMG

RO635 with her weapon SMG

Type 100 with her weapon SMG

SR-3MP with her weapon SMG

C-MS with her weapon SMG

AA-12 with her weapon Shotgun

SAT 8 with her weapon Shotgun

FP-6 with her weapon Shotgun

AK-12 with her weapon Assault Rifle

Type 95 with her weapon Assault Rifle

ART556 with her weapon Assault Rifle

Type 97 with her weapon Assault Rifle

Am RFB with her weapon Assault Rifle

AUG with her weapon Assault Rifle

Zas M21 with her weapon Assault Rifle

MDR with her weapon Assault Rifle

K2 with her weapon Assault Rifle

AN-94 with her weapon Assault Rifle

HK21 with her weapon Machine Gun

PKP with her weapon Machine Gun

Five-SeveN with her weapon Handgun

NZ75 with her weapon Handgun

Contender with her weapon Handgun

Girls Frontline B-tier T-Dolls

You will find average fighters in this tier. They have average overall stats and last only a short time. Upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to use them in battles. All B-tier Girls Frontline T-Dolls are listed below:

PP-19 with her weapon SMG

UMP40 with her weapon SMG

UMP45 with her weapon SMG

Gr MP5 with her weapon SMG

Honey Badger with her weapon SMG

UMP9 with her weapon SMG

PP-90 with her weapon SMG

PP-19-01 with her weapon SMG

Shipka with her weapon SMG

KLIN with her weapon SMG

PTRD with her weapon Rifle

PzB39 with her weapon Rifle

Gr PSG-1 with her weapon Rifle

T-5000 with her weapon Rifle

Springfield with her weapon Rifle

G28 with her weapon Rifle

Mosin-Nagant with her weapon Rifle

SVD with her weapon Rifle

M37 with her weapon Shotgun

USAS-12 with her weapon Shotgun

Type 97 with her weapon Shotgun

SPAS-12 with her weapon Shotgun

M1014 with her weapon Shotgun

M590 with her weapon Shotgun

Super-shorty with her weapon Shotgun

FAMAS with her weapon Assault Rifle

Ribeyrolles with her weapon Assault Rifle

M4A1 with her weapon Assault Rifle

XM8 with her weapon Assault Rifle

M16A1 with her weapon Assault Rifle

Type 56-1 with her weapon Assault Rifle

G36 with her weapon Assault Rifle

CZ2000 with her weapon Assault Rifle

AS VAL with her weapon Assault Rifle

TAR-21 with her weapon Assault Rifle

M4 SOPMOD II with her weapon Assault Rifle

Ak 5 with her weapon Assault Rifle

AR-15 with her weapon Assault Rifle

9A-91 with her weapon Assault Rifle

M60 with her weapon Machine Gun

Ameli with her weapon Machine Gun

MG3 with her weapon Machine Gun

AEK-999 with her weapon Machine Gun

Type 80 with her weapon Machine Gun

PK with her weapon Machine Gun

Mk48 with her weapon Machine Gun

M1918 with her weapon Machine Gun

SPP-1 with her weapon Handgun

Thunder .50 cal with her weapon Handgun

Stechkin with her weapon Handgun

Spitfire with her weapon Handgun

K5 with her weapon Handgun

M1873 with her weapon Handgun

P7 with her weapon Handgun

Mk23 with her weapon Handgun

Girls Frontline C-tier T-Dolls

The C-tier T-Dolls have more shortcomings and are suitable only in certain situations. They yield winning results only in early and some mid-game stages. Upgrading them will cost most of your resources. So, saving up your resources and obtaining T-Dolls that rank at the S, A, and B tiers is the best strategy. See below for Girls Frontline T-Dolls that rank at C-tier:

OTs-12 with her weapon Assault Rifle

AK-47 with her weapon Assault Rifle

CZ-805 with her weapon Assault Rifle

StG44 with her weapon Assault Rifle

FF FNC with her weapon Assault Rifle

KS-23 with her weapon Shotgun

RMB-93 with her weapon Shotgun

M9 with her weapon Handgun

Type 92 with her weapon Handgun

Astra with her weapon Handgun

Glock 17 with her weapon Handgun

Tokarev with her weapon Handgun

Makarov with her weapon Handgun

Luger P08 with her weapon Handgun

Mauser C96 with her weapon Handgun

Hanyang 88 with her weapon Rifle

Type 56 with her weapon Rifle

M14 with her weapon Rifle

M21 with her weapon Rifle

M1 Garand with her weapon Rifle

SV-98 with her weapon Rifle

Sten with her weapon SMG

EVO 3 with her weapon SMG

Skorpion with her weapon SMG

FMG-9 with her weapon SMG

PPS-43 with her weapon SMG

Z-62 with her weapon SMG

Mini Uzi with her weapon SMG

Ingram with her weapon SMG

MG42 with her weapon Machine Gun

M1919 with her weapon Machine Gun

M2HB with her weapon Machine Gun

Girls Frontline D-tier T-Dolls

Use D-tier T-Dolls only if your echelon lacks S-, A-, B-, and C-tier units. They provide the lowest utility in battles and are best fit only for beginners to understand the gameplay mechanics and meta. You should dispose of them sooner after clearing the early stages. You can find all Girls Frontline D-tier characters in the list below:

M12 with her weapon SMG

SCW with her weapon SMG

OTs-39 with her weapon SMG

MT-9 with her weapon SMG

F1 with her weapon SMG

T77 with her weapon SMG

TMP with her weapon SMG

SSG 69 with her weapon Rifle

Gepard M1 with her weapon Rifle

Super SASS with her weapon Rifle

WZ 29 with her weapon Rifle

OTs-44 with her weapon Rifle

Type 81 with her weapon Rifle

M1A1 with her weapon Rifle

M1897 with her weapon Shotgun

M500 with her weapon Shotgun

NS2000 with her weapon Shotgun

Ash-12.7 with her weapon Assault Rifle

ARX-160 with her weapon Assault Rifle

Model L with her weapon Assault Rifle

6P62 with her weapon Assault Rifle

AR70 with her weapon Assault Rifle

T65 with her weapon Assault Rifle

HK45 with her weapon Handgun

P99 with her weapon Handgun

CZ52 with her weapon Handgun

Type 59 with her weapon Handgun

GSh-18 with her weapon Handgun

PSM with her weapon Handgun

Serdyukov with her weapon Handgun

P226 with her weapon Handgun

RPD with her weapon Machine Gun

Bren with her weapon Machine Gun

HK23 with her weapon Machine Gun

M249 SAW with her weapon Machine Gun

Girls Frontline F-tier T-Dolls

They are the weakest ones in this free-to-play-friendly gacha's current meta. It’s in your best interest to leave them untouched. You must opt to obtain higher-tier characters without investing your resources in them. Girls Frontline F-tier characters are listed below:

Galil with her weapon Assault Rifle

Type 63 with her weapon Assault Rifle

G3 with her weapon Assault Rifle

F2000 with her weapon Assault Rifle

L85A1 with her weapon Assault Rifle

SIG-510 with her weapon Assault Rifle

AAT-52 with her weapon Machine Gun

FG42 with her weapon Machine Gun

MG34 with her weapon Machine Gun

LWMMG with her weapon Machine Gun

DP28 with her weapon Machine Gun

M3 with her weapon SMG

M45 with her weapon SMG

Beretta Model 38 with her weapon SMG

IDW with her weapon SMG

PP-2000 with her weapon SMG

MP-40 with her weapon SMG

Type 64 with her weapon SMG

PPSh-41 with her weapon SMG

Specter M4 with her weapon SMG

Nagant revolver with her weapon Handgun

MP-446 with her weapon Handgun

PPK with her weapon Handgun

P38 with her weapon Handgun

M1911 with her weapon Handgun

FF FNP9 with her weapon Handgun

FN-49 with her weapon Rifle

SVT-38 with her weapon Rifle

VM59 with her weapon Rifle

G43 with her weapon Rifle

Simonov with her weapon Rifle

That concludes our Girls Frontline tier list for September 2023.