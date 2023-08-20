Girls’ Frontline T-Dolls Tier List (August 2023)

Girls’ Frontline is an online RPG gacha title developed by MICA team, featuring a turn-based strategy combat system. It features over 100 characters called Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls). T-Dolls are female androids who use weapons inspired by real-world firearms in battles. This gacha title features over 100 T-Dolls to choose from. You create an echelon comprising five units and deploy them to fight enemies.

T-Dolls come in varying rarities from two stars to five. You can upgrade each doll’s rarity with Neural Upgrade and ascend it to six stars. Additionally, they also possess upgradable abilities enabled by using experience points. That being said, this article ranks each Girls’ Frontline T-Dolls according to their battle prowess for August 2023.

All Girls’ Frontline T-Dolls ranked (August 2023)

Girls’ Frontline T-Dolls use one of these weapon types: Handgun, Assault rifle, Rifle, Machine gun, Submachine gun, and shotgun. You can obtain new characters from the in-game gacha mechanics that need materials such as Parts, Manpower, Ammo, and Rations. The summoning process in this mobile gacha title also requires a T-Doll contract for the character you want.

This article ranks every playable Girls’ Frontline T-Dolls and their weapon types under S, A, B, C, D, and F tiers according to their battle prowess. Like other gachas' tier lists, S-tier dolls dominate the current meta, whereas F-tier ones are the weakest.

Girls’ Frontline S-tier T-Dolls

They are the most potent Girls’ Frontline fighters that guarantee a winning result. With the following S-tier dolls in one’s roster, you need not worry about any enemy you face. You can comfortably beat them, so focus on upgrading these characters to achieve godly power in battles. Here is the tier list of S-tier T-Dolls in this strategy game:

FAL with Assault Rifle

G11 with Assault Rifle

G41 with Assault Rifle

Grizzly with Handgun

NZ75 with Handgun

HK416 with Assault Rifle

IWS 2000 with Rifle

Lee-Enfield with Rifle

M1887 with Shotgun

M950A with Handgun

M99 with Rifle

MG4 with Machine Gun

MG5 with Machine Gun

Negev with Machine Gun

NTW-20 with Rifle

OTs-14 with Assault Rifle

Saiga-12 with Shotgun

Suomi with SMG

T91 with Assault Rifle

Thompson with SMG

Contender with Handgun

Type 79 with SMG

Vector with SMG

WA2000 with Rifle

Welrod Mk. 2 with Handgun

Carcano M1891 with Rifle

Girls’ Frontline A-tier T-Dolls

Here, you will find Girls’ Frontline T-Dolls that develop winning results in most stages. Although less robust than S-tier ones, you can depend on them in clearing most stages. Pair them with S-tier characters and see the magic of your echelon. Here is the tier list of A-tier T-Dolls in this RPG title:

AK-12 with Assault Rifle

Zas M21 with Assault Rifle

CZ2000 with Assault Rifle

C-MS with SMG

KSG with Shotgun

Am RFB with Assault Rifle

AN-94 with Assault Rifle

ART556 with Assault Rifle

MP7 with SMG

AUG with Assault Rifle

Ballista with Rifle

Carcano M91 with Rifle

Contender with Handgun

PKP with Machine Gun

AA-12 with Shotgun

DSR-50 with Rifle

Five-SeveN with Handgun

FP-6 with Shotgun

G36C with SMG

HK21 with Machine Gun

JS05 with Rifle

K2 with Assault Rifle

Kar98k with Rifle

MDR with Assault Rifle

SAT 8 with Shotgun

SR-3MP with SMG

SRS with Rifle

Type 100 with SMG

UMP45 with SMG

Type 95 with Assault Rifle

Type 97 with Assault Rifle

Girls’ Frontline B-tier T-Dolls

The ones included in this tier are average shooters. Upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to get the best out of these T-Dolls in Girls’ Frontline. However, if you enter the mid-game stages, ensure you max out their level and perform Neural upgrades to make them more potent. Here is the tier list of B-tier T-Dolls in this turn-based strategy title:

Type 56-1 with Assault Rifle

AEK-999 with Machine Gun

RO635 with SMG

Ameli with Machine Gun

AR-15 with Assault Rifle

AS VAL with Assault Rifle

FAMAS with Assault Rifle

G36 with Assault Rifle

Gr PSG-1 with Rifle

Honey Badger with SMG

K5 with Handgun

KLIN with SMG

M1014 with Shotgun

M16A1 with Assault Rifle

M1873 with Handgun

M1918 with Machine Gun

Ak 5 with Assault Rifle

M37 with Shotgun

M4 SOPMOD II with Assault Rifle

M590 with Shotgun

Gr MP5 with SMG

M60 with Machine Gun

MG3 with Machine Gun

9A-91 with Assault Rifle

Mk23 with Handgun

Mk48 with Machine Gun

Mosin-Nagant with Rifle

P7 with Handgun

PK with Machine Gun

UMP9 with SMG

PP-19 with SMG

PP-19-01 with SMG

PTRD with Rifle

M4A1 with Assault Rifle

PzB39 with Rifle

G28 with Rifle

PP-90 with SMG

Ribeyrolles with Assault Rifle

Shipka with SMG

SPAS-12 with Shotgun

Spitfire with Handgun

Springfield with Rifle

Stechkin with Handgun

Super-shorty with Shotgun

SVD with Rifle

SPP-1 with Handgun

T-5000 with Rifle

Thunder .50 cal with Handgun

Type 80 with Machine Gun

TAR-21 with Assault Rifle

Type 97 with Shotgun

UMP40 with SMG

XM8 with Assault Rifle

USAS-12 with Shotgun

Girls’ Frontline C-tier T-Dolls

These Girls’ Frontline characters are below-average fighters. They have more drawbacks than the few utilities they offer in battles. C-tier T-Dolls are helpful only in certain situations, and you must spend considerable resources to make them potent fighters. Here is the list of C-tier T-Dolls:

Astra with Handgun

Type 56 with Rifle

CZ-805 with Assault Rifle

FF FNC with Assault Rifle

Glock 17 with Handgun

Hanyang 88 with Rifle

Ingram with SMG

KS-23 with Shotgun

M1 Garand with Rifle

FMG-9 with SMG

M14 with Rifle

M1919 with Machine Gun

Sten with SMG

M21 with Rifle

M2HB with Machine Gun

EVO 3 with SMG

Makarov with Handgun

Luger P08 with Handgun

Mauser C96 with Handgun

Z-62 with SMG

MG42 with Machine Gun

M9 with Handgun

Mini Uzi with SMG

OTs-12 with Assault Rifle

PPS-43 with SMG

RMB-93 with Shotgun

StG44 with Assault Rifle

SV-98 with Rifle

Tokarev with Handgun

AK-47 with Assault Rifle

Model L with Assault Rifle

Skorpion with SMG

Girls’ Frontline D-tier T-Dolls

Use these T-Dolls in Girls’ Frontline only if you lack the ones that rank higher in this tier list. They are best suited for beginners to understand the gameplay and mechanics of this mobile action title. Here is the tier list of D-tier units in this free-to-play title:

F2000 with Assault Rifle

T65 with Assault Rifle

AR70 with Assault Rifle

Type 92 with Handgun

ARX-160 with Assault Rifle

CZ52 with Handgun

Ash-12.7 with Assault Rifle

F1 with SMG

Gepard M1 with Rifle

MT-9 with SMG

HK23 with Machine Gun

HK45 with Handgun

T77 with SMG

M12 with SMG

M1897 with Shotgun

M1A1 with Rifle

M249 SAW with Machine Gun

Bren with Machine Gun

M500 with Shotgun

WZ 29 with Rifle

NS2000 with Shotgun

OTs-39 with SMG

PSM with Handgun

OTs-44 with Rifle

P226 with Handgun

P99 with Handgun

LWMMG with Machine Gun

SCW with SMG

GSh-18 with Handgun

Serdyukov with Handgun

SSG 69 with Rifle

Super SASS with Rifle

TMP with SMG

M1911 with Handgun

Type 81 with Rifle

Girls’ Frontline F-tier T-Dolls

The Girls’ Frontline dolls in this tier are the weakest in the current meta. They do not provide any utility in battles. Once you clear the early stages, obtain the dolls that rank higher and form your echelon with them. Below is the tier list of C-tier T-Dolls in this free-to-play-friendly gacha:

AAT-52 with Machine Gun

G3 with Assault Rifle

Beretta Model 38 with SMG

DP28 with Machine Gun

Simonov with Rifle

FF FNP9 with Handgun

FG42 with Machine Gun

FN-49 with Rifle

G43 with Rifle

SIG-510 with Assault Rifle

Galil with Assault Rifle

IDW with SMG

L85A1 with Assault Rifle

Type 59 with Handgun

M3 with SMG

M45 with SMG

MG34 with Machine Gun

MP-40 with SMG

RPD with Machine Gun

SVT-38 with Rifle

MP-446 with Handgun

Nagant revolver with Handgun

P38 with Handgun

PP-2000 with SMG

PPK with Handgun

PPSh-41 with SMG

Specter M4 with SMG

Type 63 with Assault Rifle

Type 64 with SMG

VM59 with Rifle

This Girls’ Frontline tier list provides a general overview of how T-Dolls rank according to their battle prowess in the current meta. It’s advisable to use the units you are comfortable with and suit your playstyle. Additionally, the tier list changes with every update the game receives. It might range from buffs and nerfs or the introduction of new ones in every update.