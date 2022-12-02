God of War Ragnarok: How to complete Broken Prison Favor and more explained

The Broken Prison is a special end-game side quest in God of War Ragnarok that players shouldn’t miss out on. This particular side quest, or Favor as they call in God of War Ragnarok, takes place in the Nilfheim realm once Kratos has completed the main storyline.

The Broken Prison Favor in God of War Ragnarok has quite a few tasks to do, from solving a puzzle to tracking down the location of prisoners. Therefore, this guide will walk you through all the necessary steps to complete the end-game Favor.

Head to the red marker to locate the Asgardian prison in Niflheim (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Before activating the Broken Prison Favor in God of War Ragnarok, make sure to hit the game credits. Then, head to Niflheim and walk towards the Raven Tree. A new path will appear on the left. The Broken Prison Favor will automatically kick in once Kratos enters the newly discovered path.

How to solve the Broken Prison Favor’s puzzle

Solve the puzzle by sticking Draupnir Spear into the red mechanism and using the chains to lower the mechanism to reach inaccessible parts (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The path leads to a prison guarded by Asgardian Soldiers. The Prison is divided into multiple floors, each protected by a bunch of Asgardian Soldiers. Explore some of the prison cells on the first floor to find a Nornir Chest, and another Favor named Nine Realms in Bloom.

Ignore that Favor for now, and head down to the second floor to fight off another wave of enemies. To go further below underneath, Kratos needs to carve out a way for himself.

This is where the puzzle lies. Notice a moving mechanism in the area. Kratos needs to hurl the Draupnir Spear into a designated fissure in the red mechanism, and then move towards the mechanism by swinging across using the stuck spear as a support and landing on the lower platform.

Once there, fend off some enemies and notice a chain in the corner that lowers the moving mechanism further. Repeat the same process of swinging across the stuck Draupnir Spear as support to move into the floor below.

Take care of yet another group of guards, and head towards the open prison cell on this particular floor. Use the Blades of Chaos to break open the wooden breakable section in the open cell and jump in order to move into the adjacent room slightly above. Open the side door of this particular adjacent room that has a Nornir Chest right opposite the side door.

This is the last of the collectible Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok.

Use Blades of Chaos to open the side door, and players will come across another moving mechanism.

For now, head back to the point on the second floor where Kratos used the previous moving mechanism to swing across. You will notice a cell with an elf inside. Open the gates of this cell and slay the lone elf.

Once the Elf is slain, head back to the open prison cell again, all the way to the side gate opposite the Nornir Chest to open it.

Aim and hurl the Draupnir spear in a similar fashion described above to create a swing in the second mechanism as well. Use the chain to lower the second mechanism all the way down to the same level where the first mechanism lies.

This is how the final arrangement of spears should look like to swing across into the unreachable part of the Aesir Prison (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Now, use the spear stuck in the second red mechanism to swing across to the previously inaccessible part of the prison.

Fight a couple more Asgardian guards in this section of the prison. Once they are dealt with, head over to the prison cell that has a mystery prisoner entrapped in it.

Upon opening the gates of this cell, Kratos and Freya will come across Lord Tyr himself completing the Broken Prison Favor.

Broken Prison Favor: Rewards and further quests

Upon freeing Tyr and completing the Broken Prison Favor, Kratos gets a total of 3000 XP points and Freya gets 1000 XP points as a reward. This Favor is significant as players’ progress along the Broken Prison side-quest, where they can unlock another Favor named Nine Realms in Bloom, and also unlock the last of the Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok.

That’s not all. As the meeting with Tyr ends suddenly in this particular quest, players can come across Tyr six more times in the God of War Ragnarok game. Spread across six different locations, the character will share some interesting bits of information and more.

