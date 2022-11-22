God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve Alberich Island Nornir Chest (Svartalfheim)

God of War Ragnarok’s Nornir Chests are ideal for enhancing Kratos’ survivability. They offer Idunn Apples and Horns of Blood Mead, which are familiar items to fans of the franchise. They increase the amount of health and rage Kratos has, but each time you increase the amount, the number of items required to increase a meter again will increase.

Nornir Chests will help in God of War Ragnarok, as each of these will reward one item or the other. It’s hard to say which reward you will get, as it will alternate each time you unlock one of these useful Nornir Chests. However, they always require a minor puzzle before you get the reward.

This time, however, the puzzle gets more complicated. Instead of lighting fires or throwing your axe at runes, throw your Leviathan Axe at a trio of gongs. While that doesn’t sound complicated, you’re also on a time limit.

To make it more challenging, the game doesn’t show you a timer. You just have to do it as fast as possible, and hope time doesn’t run out.

How to unlock the timed Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok

Order to hit the gongs

Spinning Target Gong

Crane Gong

Gong above Nornir Chest

A great deal of Svartalfheim will be explored during the Favor In Service of Asgard. However, the northernmost island isn’t. That’s where you’ll find this chest. You won’t be coming to this treasure chest until much later in the game.

I highly recommend going to look at each rune before attempting the puzzle. That way, you have a clear idea of which runes you need to hit, and how to hit them. Just don’t trip up and repeat the process twice or thrice.

Before you do anything, go to the gong that is connected to a crane for this God of War Ragnarok puzzle. Use a Sonic Arrow at the green glowing portion of the crane, and the gong will lower, so you can hit it. Otherwise, it will be obfuscated behind a barrier. If you head further down the path, you’ll see another hidden gong.

This God of War Ragnarok puzzle piece has to be moved by throwing your Leviathan Axe at the spinning panels. You’ll want to target the white-colored panels to lift the gate. You should only have to do it twice.

For this reason, you’ll want to make this your first target. Raise the gate by throwing your Axe at the white panel twice, and then throw the Axe at the gong. Run quickly to the crane, now that the gong is available. Throw your Axe again, nail it, turn and run to the chest. Another more well-timed toss will unlock the Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok.

While it’s not clear how much time you have, it won't be long. If you fail, you’ll have to start over at the panels and raise the gate once more, because they will be lowered again.

The actual reward will vary from player to player, depending on how diligent they have been with Nornir Chests since the rewards always alternate from chest to chest. It’s also worth noting that this island features a Berserker Soul grave, Beigadr the Feared.

Whether you fight him now or come back is up to you. These are among the hardest fights in the game, so be aware before you pick that God of War Ragnarok Favor.

