God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve Jarnsmida Pitmines Nornir Chest (Svartalfheim)

Nornir Chests are collectibles that players will come across in God of War Ragnarok. Inside these chests, players will either find an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead.

Collecting these chests is optional, but they do come with some benefits. There are around 35 Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok, scattered throughout the nine realms in the game. Each chest can be spotted quite easily, but unlocking them can be a task.

How to unlock Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok?

There are four specific ways to unlock Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok. Each chest has three specific rune markings on its body. To unlock them, players will have to remove these runes. This can be done in four different ways. They are as follows:

Destroying rune tablets with markings matching the runes on the body of the chest.

Ringing three bells.

Lighting three braziers.

Rotating three posts till its symbols match the ones seen on the body of the Nornir Chest.

Where to find and unlock the Nornir Chest at Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok?

To unlock the Nornir Chest, players will first have to travel to Jarnsmida Pitmines which can be found in the Svartalfheim realm. The chest is right in the center of the location and can be spotted quite easily. To get to this chest, players will have to freeze the water flowing out of the wooden chute and then swing across to it. However, players will also have to light three braziers, which can be a bit tricky.

To light these chests, players will have to use their Blades of Chaos. They can target the chest by holding the L2 button and then selecting the Blades of Chaos before pressing the R2 button. This should cause Kratos to swing the Blades and set the brazier on fire.

Here's how to unlock the Nornir Chest in the Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok:

The first brazier is right beside the chest and is impossible to miss. Players can choose to either light this up first or leave it for last. The order of lighting these braziers doesn't make a difference when it comes to unlocking the chests, but all three braziers have to be lit.

Players will have to then take the path on their left. Here they'll come across another brazier beneath a stationary water wheel. This needs to be ignored for now.

Players will now have to recall their Leviathan Axe. This will cause the water to flow again and will cause the stationary water wheel to move, dousing the second brazier in water.

The spinning water wheel will now lift the platform to the left. Players will be able to swing across and then ignite the third brazier.

Players will now have to come back to the second brazier and freeze the water again with the help of their Leviathan Axe and then ignite the second brazier.

Once this is done, players will have to make their way up to the chest and then loot the contents within it.

Depending upon the order in which players have been unlocking these Nornir Chests, players will either find an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead. The former can be found inside odd-numbered chests and increases Kratos' vitality. The latter can be found inside even-numbered chests and increases the Spartan Rage bar, thereby increasing the duration of this effect in God of War Ragnarok.

