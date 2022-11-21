God of War Ragnarok: How to get Mani’s Armor of Wisdom for Kratos 

Mani’s Armor of Wisdom comprises three pieces in God of War Ragnarok: Pauldron of Wisdom, Bracers of Wisdom, and Belt of Wisdom. This particular armor set enhances a lot of stats, including cooldown, defense, strength, and runic attacks. This makes it one of the most balanced and well-rounded defensive equipment for Kratos.

Unlike other armor sets in God of War Ragnarok, each individual piece in Mani’s Armor of Wisdom needs to be crafted at the Huldra Brothers Blacksmith Workshop in the Midgard realm. This article will discuss the item's three parts and how to get them.

How to unlock all three Mani’s Armor of Wisdom pieces in God of War Ragnarok

Huldra Brothers Workshop in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Jason’s Video Games Source/YouTube)

Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom

Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom brings offers a passive ability called Elemental Antagonizer. This increases the damage caused by skills such as Vaporized Frost and Extinguish Flames to a great extent.

How to unlock

The Pauldron of Wisdom can be unlocked by visiting the Huldra Brothers Blacksmith Workshop and crafting it. However, it is important to know that you must activate the World of Fate quest first and then visit the aforementioned workshop to unlock this piece.

Stats and upgrades

Upon visiting Huldra Brothers Workshop, you must spend 8,500 Hacksilvers to get the Man’s Pauldron of Wisdom. The armor piece will come at base level 5 with stats of:

2 Cooldown

14 Runic

36 Defense

32 Strength

Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom can subsequently be upgraded up to level 9 by spending two Smoldering Embers, 40 Bonded Leather, and 35,000 Hacksilvers at weapon level 7. At its maximum potential, Pauldron of Wisdom will have the following stats:

54 Cooldown

68 Defense

27 Runic

54 Strength

Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom

Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom is recommended for God of War Ragnarok players who love to switch their weapons frequently. This particular piece brings with it a passive ability called Prolonged Affliction, which drastically increases the duration of all status effects Kratos inflicts on enemies.

How to unlock

Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom can be crafted once you are finished with the World of Fate quest that takes place in the Midgard realm. This is the ninth main mission in God of War Ragnarok. As soon as you complete it, you may proceed to craft Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom at the Huldra Brothers Blacksmith Workshop by spending 6,000 Hacksilvers.

Stats and upgrades

The first time you craft Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom at the Huldra Brothers Workshop, it'll be at weapon level 5. At this point, this piece will offer the following stats:

43 Strength

9 Runic

20 Cooldown

To unleash its full potential, you must keep upgrading Mani’s Bracers up to the maximum limit of weapon level 9. Spend 25,000 Hacksilvers, five Tempered Remnants, and 20 Bonded Leathers at Weapon level 7 to unlock the following stats:

77 Strength

17 Runic

34 Cooldown

Mani’s Belt of Wisdom

Mani’s Belt of Wisdom in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Mani’s Belt of Wisdom enhances the Prolonged Affliction passive skill by increasing the duration of any status effect dealt by Kratos. You can double the effect of this passive ability by wearing both Mani’s Belt and Bracers of Wisdom.

How to unlock

Again, you need to have made some kind of progression in the World of Fate quest in Midgard to be able to craft Mani’s Belt of Wisdom at the Huldra Brothers Workshop.

Stats and upgrades

By spending 6,000 Hacksilvers at the Huldra Brothers Workshop, you can craft Mani’s Belt of Wisdom. Initially, at weapon level 5, the piece will have the following stats:

43 Defense

9 Runic

20 Luck

It is advisable to keep upgrading the Belt of Wisdom to make the most of the armor set. You would need to spend 10 Sparkling Crystals, 20 Bonded Leathers, and 25,000 Hacksilver to level it up to 9. This is when Mani’s Belt of Wisdom will offer the following benefits:

77 Defense

17 Runic

34 Luck

Mani’s Armor of Wisdom is capable of withstanding heavy attacks and is an ideal item for Kratos in God of Ragnarok’s end-game.

This sums up our guide on how to craft each individual component that makes up Mani’s Armor of Wisdom in God of War Ragnarok. Make sure to keep upgrading each piece to enjoy the item's benefits to the fullest.

