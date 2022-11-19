God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Vindsvalr’s Windstorm Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic attack

God of War Ragnarok is certainly an interesting game in terms of mechanics and weapons, making it an action-RPG in the truest sense. From being able to customize which skills to unlock, and what kind of attacks to use with the weapons available in-game, players have a fair amount of customization available to them.

Despite its limitations, players can take advantage of some really interesting playstyles in God of War Ragnarok. For the uninitiated, there are three specific weapons that Kratos can wield in God of War Ragnarok. They include the Leviathan Axe, the Blades of Chaos, and the Draupnir Spear.

God of War Ragnarok Vindsvalr's Windstorm heavy runic attack for the Draupnir Spear location

Runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok are powered by runes that can be found scattered throughout the nine realms of the game. These runes can be found inside legendary chests that are snugly hidden behind vines and walls. In certain cases, they're guarded by powerful enemies.

Although they're not that difficult to defeat, these enemies can be slightly annoying to deal with. That said, there is a very specific distinction between light runic attacks and heavy runic attacks.

Light runic attacks don't deal much damage as they mostly stun and stagger enemies. Heavy runic attacks, on the other hand, generally deal significant amounts of damage to enemies, but suffer from a longer cooldown period. Therefore, players will have to wait for a longer amount of time before they can use it in battle again.

That said, to obtain the Vindsvalr's Windstorm heavy runic attack for the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok, players will have to defeat the Flame Phantom during The Summoning quest line.

How to defeat the Flame Phantom in God of War Ragnarok

Just like most fights in the game, this fight requires some patience. This is a rather unconventional battle, and is quite similar to the fight against the Frost Phantom. As its name suggests, this enemy is an elemental mini-boss with fire damage.

Having said that, here are the steps to defeat it:

The Flame Phantom has no body, so it technically cannot take any damage.

Kratos and Atreus should focus on the glowing purple orb instead.

Striking this orb starts filling up the Stun meter. Once completely filled, the damage phase begins.

During the damage phase, instead of attacking the boss, players will have to destroy pillars that glow purple in color.

There are a total of three pillars that players will find in the area. Two pillars can be found towards the back of the arena and are close to each other.

The third pillar is on the right side of the arena, when Kratos is facing the cave. This pillar is blocked by a wall that can be broken down using the Draupnir Spear.

Players can ideally end this fight by getting the damage phase twice, but it can be completed in three phases as well.

Each pillar, when destroyed, takes away a chunk of health from the boss. With all three pillars destroyed, Kratos will now be able to move in and destroy the big purple orb that players were attacking all long.

Destroying this orb will drop the rewards.

The Vindsvalr's Windstorm heavy runic attack can be picked up after defeating this encounter. When activated, this attack creates small cyclones that damage enemies in their path, making it a solid attack option to clear out rooms quickly.

