God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Winter’s Bite runic attack for the Leviathan Axe

Runic attacks are special abilities that can be attached to weapons in God of War Ragnarok. These special attacks deal a considerable amount of damage to enemies, and are not easy to find in the game. Players need to either discover one scattered across the nine realms or earn some by defeating certain bosses.

The Winter’s Bite is the first runic attack that gets unlocked for the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok. Read along to learn how to obtain the Winter’s Bite attack for your Leviathan Axe:

How to unlock the Winter’s Bite runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

Read below to learn how to slay the Huntress mini-boss and obtain the Winter’s Bite runic attack (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To unlock the Winter’s Bite runic attack, Kratos needs to slay a mini-boss named The Huntress in the first chapter of God of War Ragnarok: Surviving Fimbulwinter.

The Huntress boss may not come up with a strong health bar, but players need to execute quite a few heavy-duty strikes to take her down. In the storyline, Kratos’ shield will be broken, and players will be forced to dodge some of the attacks hurled by the Huntress boss with their quick movement.

Equipped with a bow, the Huntress boss is a Centaur that will mostly throw incoming arrows at Kratos, coupled with a lethal combination from time to time that fires successive waves of flaming arrows towards Kratos.

However, players need to be careful when conducting close-quarter combat against her. The Huntress boss delivers a powerful blow through her hoofs when at close range.

Eventually during the ensuing struggle, Atreus will point out that The Huntress has a glowing horn which might be a weak point. This is an unmissable part of the battle.

Now, players need to target the horn of the Huntress and keep attacking the weak spot till the game prompts them to press the R3 button to finish the mini-boss off.

Upon defeating Huntress, players will be rewarded with 10 Bonded Leathers, a Healthstone, a Frozen Flame that acts as a Leviathan Axe upgrade, and of course the Winter’s Bite Runic attack.

What’s special about the Winter’s Bite runic attack?

The Winter’s Bite runic attack in the Leviathan Axe’s attachment menu (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Winter’s Bite is a light runic attack on the God of War Ragnarok. This runic attack forms a sheet of ice around the Leviathan Axe and inflicts frost damage when Kratos strikes at the enemies.

This move can be further upgraded to incur twice the amount of frost damage as well as stun damage on enemies. Users need to press L1 and R1 to perform the Winter’s Bite runic attack.

Available Winter’s bite upgrades

Level 2: 2000XP points

Level 3: 7,250 XP points

This wraps up our guide on how to defeat the Huntress mini-boss and obtain the first runic attack for the Leviathan Axe in Ragnarok. Players are encouraged to keep upgrading their Winter's Bite attack whilst at the same time keep searching for stronger runic attacks.

