Goddess of Victory Nikke A.C.P.U. Freeze update: New character, events, and more

Goddess of Victory Nikke, an increasingly popular gacha game by Shift Up, is introducing fresh content this October. A new Story event titled A.C.P.U.! Freeze! and several events will ensue. A new Nikke, costume, coordinated operation, and Union Raid will also be available. Upgrading the November Mission Pass will give players several rewards.

Shift Up will inject all new content after closed server maintenance on October 19, 2023, from 11:00 to 15:00 UTC +9. This article will provide information about every upcoming content in the Goddess of Victory Nikke’s A.C.P.U.! Freeze! update.

All details about Goddess of Victory Nikke A.C.P.U.! Freeze! update

Goddess of Victory Nikke A.C.P.U.! Freeze! update poster. (Image via Shift Up)

Here's what you need to know about Goddess of Victory Nikke A.C.P.U. Freeze update. The details include a new SSR Nikke, Story Event, Costume, seven-day login event, and new commodities.

Goddess of Victory Nikke new character

SSR Quiry in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

A new Nikke, Quiry, will be available for players to obtain from the in-game gacha, Special Recruit. She guards the laws as a police officer at A.C.P.U. and works diligently in her job despite her bad vision. Her ability allows debuffing enemies and buffing her Defender allies. Additionally, she can restore her teammate’s HP with her Burst Skill. Here are the details:

Grade: SSR

SSR Class: Supporter

Supporter Weapon: Cloud Eye (Rocket Launcher)

Cloud Eye (Rocket Launcher) Code: Wind

Wind Manufacturer: Elysion

How to obtain SSR Quiry?

SSR Quiry banner in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

Quiry will be available to pull from the Goddes of Victory Nikke's Special Recruit banner from October 19 to November 1, 2023, with a 2% drop rate. Players can use Gems and Advanced Recruit Vouchers to pull on the banner or exchange 200 Gold Mileage Tickets for Quiry in the mileage shop. One can get Gold Mileage Tickets for performing summons in the Special Recruit banner.

New events

A.C.P.U.! Freeze! Story Event starts on October 19 and ends on November 1, 2023. (Image via Shift Up)

Below is the list of all events that will commence after the update:

A.C.P.U.! Freeze!: This new Story Event starts on October 19 and ends on November 1, 2023. The Ark is hosting a grand Halloween party, where a large crowd is expected. So, the A.C.P.U. police department requests aid from the Commander for security.

Counters and A.C.P.U hear that candy is spreading among the populace, causing the loss of taste. Players can complete the stages, win event items, and exchange them for Recruit Vouchers and skill enhancement materials in the event shop. Challenge stages will also be available during the period in this mobile RPG title.

7-Day login event: Players get Recruit Vouchers and development materials by logging into the app for seven days during the period.

Union raid: The raid will commence from October 25 to November 1, 2023, and unions must reach level 3 to participate. Players can challenge the Boss to obtain Union chips and exchange them for rewards.

Coordinated operation: The coordinated operation will be available from October 20 to October 22, 2023. Commanders can collaborate with five players and challenge the Boss Alteisen P.S.I.D. Defeating the enemy rewards Broken Core, which can be exchanged for Gems and development materials in the Recycling Shop.

More content in the A.C.P.U.! Freeze! update

New character packages will be available at the shop after the update until November 1, 2023. Additionally, players can upgrade the November Mission Pass’s level by completing daily missions to earn several rewards, such as Recruit Vouchers and Mold items, and upgrading it to the maximum grants a new special costume for Nikke, Privaty, in this free-to-play title—Banquet Princess.