Goddess of Victory Nikke September 21 version update: Maintenance time, new character, events, and more

Shift Up’s popular mobile gacha game, Goddess of Victory Nikke, will receive another update this September. This upcoming version will introduce a new story event, character, costumes, a new Archive feature, and more. The new story event will run side-by-side with the Nier Automata collaboration promotion. Players will be able to switch between the events and play whichever they want with a new Switch Function.

A weekend-only full burst day, seven-day login events, and the Union Raid will also go live. New character commodities and an October mission pass will also be available after the update. This article provides detailed information about every new content in Goddess of Victory Nikke’s upcoming update.

What is the Goddess of Victory Nikke's server maintenance time?

Nikke's new story event, School of Lock, goes live on September 21 after the maintenance. (Image via Shift Up)

Goddess of Victory Nikke's server will go offline for maintenance on September 21, 2023, from 11:00 to 18:00 UTC +9. Players will not be able to log in during this period. After it concludes, they can download the updated version from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. They must have at least 5 GB of free space on their handheld device to download and install the updated content.

Below are all details about Goddess of Victory Nikke's upcoming update.

New Goddess of Victory Nikke character

SSR Marciana Pick-up banner in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

An SSR Nikke, Marciana, will debut in Goddess of Victory Nikke. She serves as a teacher at MMR Vocational School and is perfect at it. This Goddess of Victory character will be available to recruit after the maintenance concludes until October 5, 2023, and here are her details:

Grade: SSR

SSR Class: Supporter

Supporter Weapon-type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Weapon Name: Rational Eyes

Rational Eyes Code: Iron

Iron Manufacturer: Elysion

She possesses the ability to recover Health Points (HP) and store the surplus HP for a specific time using her Burst Skill.

How to Obtain SSR Marciana Nikke?

Players can recruit SSR Marciana Nikke from Special Recruit using Advanced Recruit Vouchers or Gems. She will have a 2% drop rate from banner pulls. After the event ends, she will be available to obtain from Ordinary Recruit, Social Point Recruit, and Mold Items.

Recruiting from the Special limited-time banner grants Gold Mileage Tickets. Players can exchange 200 tickets at the Mileage shop and add Marciana to their roster.

New events in Goddess of Victory Nikke

Seven Day Log in Event in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

After the server maintenance, several events will go live in this mobile RPG title. Here are the details of each:

School of Lock: This new story event starts on September 21 and lasts until October 5, 2023. Its story revolves around Marciana and MMR Vocational School. Playing and completing event stages provides event items, which one can exchange at the event shop for various rewards, including Recruit Vouchers, skill upgrade materials, and more. Additionally, a challenge stage for this story event will also be available.

This new story event starts on September 21 and lasts until October 5, 2023. Its story revolves around Marciana and MMR Vocational School. Playing and completing event stages provides event items, which one can exchange at the event shop for various rewards, including Recruit Vouchers, skill upgrade materials, and more. Additionally, a challenge stage for this story event will also be available. 7-day login event: Players logging in during the event period for any seven consecutive days get freebies. The rewards include Recruit Vouchers and development materials.

Players logging in during the event period for any seven consecutive days get freebies. The rewards include Recruit Vouchers and development materials. Full-Burst Day event: It is similar to other weekend-only full-burst day events, which run from September 30 to October 2, 2023. One can obtain additional rewards by playing Interception and Simulation Room game modes.

More new content

Apart from events and a character, several new features and content will welcome players in this mobile gacha title. Below is their list:

New Costume: Novel’s Special Costume, Detective Nurse, will also be available. Players can obtain it from the October Mission Pass upon reaching its highest tier.

Novel’s Special Costume, Detective Nurse, will also be available. Players can obtain it from the October Mission Pass upon reaching its highest tier. October Mission Pass: Players can purchase this pass, clear daily missions, and upgrade its level. Notable rewards include Recruit Vouchers, Mold items, Detective Nurse Costume, and more.

Players can purchase this pass, clear daily missions, and upgrade its level. Notable rewards include Recruit Vouchers, Mold items, Detective Nurse Costume, and more. Archive feature: After the maintenance ends, Goddess of Victory Nikke will receive a new feature, Archive. It allows players to revisit previously concluded events. The first two events one can access through the Archive are No Caller ID and Over Zone. Players can access archives from Recollection. Enter the Command Center from the Outpost at the lobby to reach Recollection.

Goddess of Victory Nikke’s upcoming update will also introduce Marciana’s character packages. Players can purchase them from this free-to-play title's in-app store until October 5.