A new tournament, Golden Discoveries, is now live in Scopely’s highly social game Monopoly Go, and it can bring more riches your way. Quite a few events are currently going on, each of which offers plenty of rewards for you. Complete all these events to grow faster, complete your board, and move on to the next location as soon as possible.

Scopely keeps bringing new events and tournaments like Golden Discoveries in Monopoly Go that allow tycoons of the game to get richer quickly. However, you need to know the objectives to complete these events faster. This article will shed some light on the best ongoing tournament and events to help you.

Golden Discoveries in Monopoly Go: A guide to earning more from the tournament

The game currently has two different ongoing events and a tournament. You can check out everything you need to know about the Sea Safari event here. Offerings like Golden Discoveries in Monopoly Go are limited-time events where you get a chance to compete against other players to win amazing prizes. The currencies for each of these tournaments are different.

Your goal is to earn points within the event's period to clear the milestones. You will keep earning rewards for doing so and will receive a final reward for your eventual standing in the tournament.

Golden Discoveries' tournament icon in Monopoly Go is on the upper-right side of the screen. You will earn points for landing on the Railroad tile every time. Tap on the icon to see your ranking in the tournament, and remember that higher ranks will fetch you better rewards. To get a better understanding of the game, you can also check out past in-game event's details.

Prize Drop event: what you need to know

The Prize Drop is back again in this virtual board game. It returns every once in a while, where you can use the Prize Drop chips collected from different events to collect more rewards with them.

You can change the chip multiplier to increase your rewards. There are five different slots to release a chip, and seven different slots with cash prizes in each of them. When the chip enters one of these slots, you will receive the amount of cash written on it. Playing more will mean more progress points, which will help you earn additional prizes.

These are the two ongoing events in Scopely’s "Highly Social" title that you can go for. Try to increase your ranking in Golden Discoveries in Monopoly Go to earn more Prize Drop chips, along with free Dice Rolls, Monopoly Cash, and Stickers. Then use those chips to earn more exciting rewards in the game.

