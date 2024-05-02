Gray Zone Warfare Hotfix 2: Fixed game crashes, character wiping added, and more

Gray Zone Warfare has received Hotfix 2 in a new update. Despite the game being in an early access stage, it suffers a list of different issues that can degrade the overall gameplay experience. One of the leading problems is the instability of the shooter which causes it to abruptly crash and lose live progression made in the game.

Fortunately, the developers are taking note of all the issues and deploying the necessary updates for Gray Zone Warfare (GZW). With that being said, let us take a look at the latest Hotfix 2 that went live for the game.

Gray Zone Warfare Hotfix 2 details and changes

Expand Tweet

The Gray Zone Warfare Hotfix 2 patch notes are quite short and entail only a single fix for the tactical shooter. The official X page of GZW created a post and highlighted the most recent update for the game where the devs deployed a patch that fixed several Graphics Card (GPU) related crashes.

While the root cause has not been disclosed, these issues might have been a result of the game’s incompatibility with certain hardware or drivers.

Also Read: GZW "unable to join" error

The devs also included a note about a massive change that would allow players to completely wipe their characters and start fresh. This will allow the community to go back to the start of the game and play it from scratch with new choices in terms of faction selection or even character models. However, the developers have also instilled a few limitations on this new feature to avoid potential misuse of wiping.

The new wiping feature has also been officially recommended to combat the missing head or secure container bug till the devs can deploy a permanent fix for it.

How to get Hotfix 2 update for Gray Zone Warfare?

The process to update the game and receive the new Hotfix 2 in Gray Zone Warfare is quite straightforward. Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to install the new patch:

If you are playing the game, you need to first return to the base and safely exit the game.

You will need to restart the Steam client on your device and wait for the new patch to be downloaded and installed.

Once this is completed, you can safely boot up GZW again with the Hotfix 2 live on your game.

In case your update does not appear on Steam, you should wait a while or restart it again. If you encounter any trouble with these steps, we recommend contacting Gray Zone Warfare's official support team for the necessary assistance.

What is Wiping in Gray Zone Warfare?

Gray Zone Warfare in-game screenshot (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Wiping is a brand-new feature in GZW that will allow players to start the game from the beginning. However, you can only wipe your character if it is at least an hour old. This is also an irreversible step so you should be wary of your progression and if you want to change your path in the game. Once wiped, the game will automatically shut down and you can relaunch it for a fresh start.

Also Read: All GZW game editions

All your progress, quests, and loot will be reset after this step. You will be able to create a new character and choose a new faction similar to the start of the game. You will receive the beginner gear once again alongside any edition bonus rewards for your account.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.