"Greater sorrows of WW3 starting before Elden Ring": Players discuss the fear of death before the game's release

There doesn't need to be a separate disclaimer to state that Elden Ring is perhaps among the most exciting upcoming releases, if not the most.

With every passing day in February, the global release date of the highly anticipated game comes closer. Since then, fans have been waiting for a long time, and FromSoftware has already informed that it expects no delay or shift in the release date. At the time of writing, players have approximately one week before getting their hands on the game.

There have been different ways in which players have been showing their excitement. Among them all, there has been an amusing albeit worrying thread that has players discussing that they're afraid to die before Elden Ring releases.

There was also a mention of the real-life geo-political tension going on between Ukraine and Russia and how it could culminate in a major conflict.

Elden Ring players discuss their fear of dying before they can play the game

Reddit user u/OLD_WET_HOLE made an interesting post about the fact that they suffered a strange flutter in their heart. While this should be a worrying case for anyone, the first thought that came to the player's mind was about dying before getting to play Elden Ring. Interestingly, the post soon became a discussion thread as other players also mentioned similar apprehensions.

The first set of comments were about players mentioning chest pain. When another member advised them to go to a doctor, the first member clarified that it was due to a pulled muscle.

The thread also has a lot of brave people who shared their tales of fighting their own illnesses. But one thing's common - they're all waiting patiently for Elden Ring.

Hilariously enough, players are now developing new kinds of fears from harmless items like lifts.

While the discussion got on the spiritual side, one user pointed out that it's not death that the players fear. The fact that death will restrict players from playing the game is what worries them so much.

Every game runs on a system and it's extremely important that the systems are kept well. While modern-day hardware is reliable, there's always the fear in every player's mind that their system could break down at an important moment.

Such has been the craze for Elden Ring that people are genuinely choosing between staying safe and waiting for the game or going out to a busy area.

With Elden Ring coming up on February 25, there will likely be a massive reaction based on discussions like this. Gamers are the backbone of the community and every player is advised to consult a physician in case of health issues.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan