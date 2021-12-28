×
Top 5 best bikes in GTA Online in December 2021

GTA Online top 5 bikes (Image via Rockstar Games)
Sohan Dasgupta
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 03:05 AM IST
Listicle

GTA Online features many incredible vehicles, including cars, bikes, and planes. All of these vehicles can be upgraded even further after a base purchase. Vehicles can be either bought or won as a prize from the Casino podium.

Players get apartment garages to store their vehicles. This article will list the top 5 bikes in GTA Online in December 2021.

What bikes should you get in GTA Online: Top 5 best bikes

The best bikes that you can get in GTA Online in December 2021 are:

  • Western Deathbike(Arena)
  • Pegassi Oppressor
  • Nagasaki BF400
  • Pegassi Bati 801
  • Pegassi Bati 801RR

Note: The list is based on prices from high to low, the lowest being the best buy for its cost.

5) Western Deathbike (Arena)

Western Deathbike in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Western Deathbike is a custom motorcycle featured in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Arena War update.

Statistics of Western Deathbike

  • 1 seater
  • Manufacturer- Western Motorcycle Company
  • Price- $1,269,000
  • Speed-150mph

The vehicle has the highest possible speed among all land vehicles and is able to take a single explosive without being destroyed.

4) Pegassi Oppressor

Pegassi Oppressor from GTA Online (Image via YouTube/sebantic 5000)
The Pegassi Oppressor is a custom sports bike featured in Grand Theft Auto Online. The bike was added as part of the Gunrunning update.

Statistics of Pegassi Oppressor

  • 1 seater
  • Manufacturer- Pegassi
  • Price- $3,890,250
  • Speed- 140mph

The Oppressor's speed is unmatched. While performing similarly to other sports bikes, the Oppressor is slightly quicker and responsive. The vehicle has a set of four wing-like blades, which make it glide for some time and maintain altitude.

3) Nagasaki BF400

Nagasaki BF400 from GTA Online (Image via YouTube/Axelphobia)
The BF400 is a motorcycle featured in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto Online, released as part of the Cunning Stunts update.

Statistics of Nagasaki BF400

  • 2 Seater
  • Manufacturer- Nagasaki
  • Price- $95,000
  • Speed- 137mph

BF400 shows excellent performance when traveling at high speed and even though the acceleration might not seem much, high speed is easily achievable due to it being so lightweight.

2) Pegassi Bati 801

Pegassi Bati 801 from GTA Online (Image via GTA Fandom Wiki)
The Pegassi Bati 801 is a sports bike featured in the Grand Theft Auto Lost and Damned.

Statistics of Pegassi Bati 801

  • 2 Seater
  • Manufacturer- Pegassi
  • Price- $15,000
  • Speed- 135mph

The Bati 800 is powered by a 1000cc and liquid-cooled 4-cylinder engine. It is considered to be the only motorbike to have a 6-speed gearbox.

1) Pegassi Bati 801RR

Pegassi Bati 801RR from GTA Online (Image via Rockstar games)
The Pegassi Bati 801RR is a sports bike that was featured in The Lost and Damned, The Ballad of G*y Tony, Grand Theft Auto V, and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Statistics of Bati 801RR

  • 2 seater
  • Manufacturer- Pegassi
  • Price- $15,000
  • Speed- 135mph

The Bati Custom is essentially a sportier variant of the Bati 801, more suited for racing.

Note: The article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi
