Top 5 best high-end apartments to buy in GTA Online in December 2021

The huge map of GTA Online is what makes its multiplayer experience so wonderful. With so many things to explore in the game, players can put in hours and still not be bored. One of the best features of GTA Online is getting to own apartments.

There are plenty of options scattered all around the map to choose from, ranging from low-end cheap apartments to costly high-end apartments. Initially, players could own only one apartment, but later, the limit was expanded. In this article, gamers will get a detailed guide on the top 5 best high-end apartments in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Which high-end apartments are the best in GTA Online?

5) Del Perro Heights (Apartment 4)

Del Perro Heights is an apartment building in GTA V and GTA Online. It is located between Marathon Avenue and Prosperity Street in Del Perro, Los Santos. Apartment 4 was a part of the High Life update. Gamers can enjoy a beach view at Del Perro beach, away from the tourist crowd. It is the cheapest high-end apartment, priced at $468,000. There is a garage space for 10 vehicles.

4) Richards Majestic (Apartment 2)

Richards Majestic is a residential skyscraper in GTA V and GTA Online. It is located at the intersection of Movie Star Way and Heritage Way in Rockford Hills, Los Santos. It was part of the High Life update. It is a small and expensive apartment with beautiful furnishings and a ten-vehicle garage space. It is priced at $484,000.

3) Tinsel Towers (Apartment 42)

Tinsel Towers is a 12-story residential building in GTA V and GTA Online. It is bordered by Boulevard Del Perro, Strangeways Drive and Milton Road in West Vinewood, Los Santos. It is priced at $492,000 and has a garage space for ten vehicles.

"A picture-perfect lateral living experience in one of Los Santos' most sought-after tower blocks."

2) Eclipse Towers (Apartment 3)

Eclipse Towers is a residential skyscraper in Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online. It is located on South Mo Milton Drive in West Vinewood, Los Santos. Apartment 3 was a part of the High Life update. It is a perfectly furnished, beautiful apartment in Eclipse Towers, and includes a ten-vehicle space garage with extra space for three bicycles. It costs a little less compared to other high-end apartments with the price set at $500,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

25% off Stilt Houses & Eclipse Towers Penthouses

#GTAOnline

rsg.ms/c18691b Get your own palace in the sky with25% off Stilt Houses & Eclipse Towers Penthouses Get your own palace in the sky with 25% off Stilt Houses & Eclipse Towers Penthouses#GTAOnlinersg.ms/c18691b https://t.co/5H696UDjiP

1) Eclipse Towers, Penthouse Suite 3

Eclipse Towers, Penthouse Suite 3 is a high-end property in GTA Online. It is located in Rockford Hills, North Los Santos. Penthouse Suite 3 was introduced as part of the 1.31 Executives and Other Criminals update. It is one of the most decadent living spaces, it is a beautifully furnished apartment that only a few can afford. There are custom upgrade options as per the requirements of the owner. It has ten vehicles garage space and is priced at $1,100,000.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi