Guilty Gear Strive brand new character Bedman: Ability rundown, release date, and more

On March 30, 2023, the developers of Guilty Gear Strive provided an update on the abilities of the brand-new character Bedman. He seems to have a very interesting kit as discussed in this article. Bedman is set to be released in Guilty Gear Strive on April 6, 2023. He will be the eighth major DLC character within the game and players will require Season Pass 2 to play him.

Apart from that, a brand new stage called Fairy Forest Factory will also be released alongside Bedman.

Details regarding Bedman's abilities in Guilty Gear Strive

The abilities showcased in the new gameplay trailer for Bedman by the developers of Guilty Gear Strive are listed below. Key combinations for the attacks have been presented in brackets.

1) Error 6E state

Error 6E (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

This is a state that Bedman will enter when he uses certain special moves in Guilty Gear Strive. While in this state, a follow-up attack occurs after a certain duration. The nature of the follow-up will depend on the special attack that was used to trigger the Error 6E state.

2) Call 4BA (Quarter Circle+P [Air OK])

Call 4BA (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

This is a special move where Bedman throws a homing projectile attack on the enemy. The projectile appears to track down the opponent even as they try to dodge it. Using this move will cause Bedman to enter Error 6E state in Guilty Gear Strive.

The follow-up attack within that state is another homing projectile that may track the enemy.

3) Call 4B3 (Quarter Circle + S)

Call 4B3 (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

This is a basic multi-hit strike accompanied by forward movement. The attack is effective and can be used as a follow-up after a slash. Using this attack puts Bedman into the Error 6E state. The follow-up attack is somewhat similar to the original Call 4B4 attack.

4) Call 4B9 (Malfunction) (Quarter Circle + HS)

Call 4B9 (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

With this strike attack, Bedman will directly hit the enemy and cause an explosion. The positive aspect of this attack is that it helps Bedman to knock down enemies. If the enemy blocks the attack while crouching, it leaves them off-balance. The attack can also be delayed if players hold down the heavy slash button for a more effective hit.

It also puts Bedman in the Error 6E state. The follow-up attack is a forward-moving projectile hit that deals a lot of damage.

5) Call 0.2 (Reverse Quarter Circle + P)

Call 0.2 (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

Call 0.2 allows Bedman to create additional Error 6E attacks. This ability can be used really well to start a combo on account of the varied timings of the follow-up attacks.

6) Call 1.00 (Reverse Quarter Circle + K [Air OK])

Call 1.0 (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

Call 1.00 delays the timing of Error 6E attacks. This ability should be extremely useful when enemy players get the hang of follow-ups from the Error 6E state.

7) Call 13C (Reverse Half Circle + Forward + S)

Call 13C (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

This ability enhances the power of Error 6E attacks, as well as Bedman. It increases Bedman's offensive and defensive abilities. Apart from that, if players hit an opponent while in this state, it leads to an area shift which acts like an Overdrive attack.

The ability requires a 50% Tension Gauge in Guilty Gear Strive.

8) Call 4CC (Reverse Half Circle + Forward + HS)

Call 4CC (Image via ArcSystemWorks)

Once activated, Bedman will send a massive shockwave forward and strike the enemy. The start-up of this move also provides invincibility, thus making it a viable option for mixups in combos.

This ability also requires a 50% Tension Gauge.

Thus, it is safe to say that Bedman has some interesting abilities and once infused with combos, he should be able to deal serious damage to in-game enemies.

