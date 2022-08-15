"He wants more!" - Hafþór Björnsson commends Mizkif's dedication at Camp Knut

Professional strongman Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson has begun coaching and training several Twitch streamers like Matthew "Mizkif" at Camp Knut.

Mizkif wanted to stay at the gym for a little longer on the 21st day of the streamer training camp to undertake more intense workouts. However, the Icelandic personality advised the Austin, Texas-based streamer to be careful and not take things over the edge.

After seeing how dedicated Matthew was at Camp Knut, Hafþór Björnsson commended him and stated:

"Another day, another day. He's so hungry, he's so hungry, for like, progress! He's just craving it. He wants more, more, more!"

Mizkif gets words of appreciation from Hafþór Björnsson and Knut at the streamer fitness camp

Hafþór Björnsson, known for his role as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in HBO's Game of Thrones series, joined Camp Knut yesterday and continued training several OTK members during a recent livestream on August 15.

The strongman was looking forward to grabbing some sushi at the two-hour mark of Mizkif's stream, but the latter wanted to work out more.

Hafþór then insisted on taking a short break before returning to the gym the next day and praised the OTK co-founder for his determination and energy at Camp Knut.

Timestamp: 02:15:42

Matthew joined the conversation and provided a rationale for staying longer at the gym:

"Yeah, Knut was telling me. He's like, 'You're being a b**ch,' but then, when he told me like, he's like, 'Dude, all of a sudden when I saw you just f***ing keep going,' but I told him. I said because you guys started yelling at me."

The Norwegian bodybuilder mentioned to Hafþór that the streamers were pushing just as hard as a lot of professional athletes do. The "World's Strongest Man" agreed with Knut's statement and added:

"Seriously! I was telling Mizkif that I was surprised how, because I sat earlier, looked harder than the last set. He literally did like, 60 reps. I was like, 'How the hell!'"

Hafþór Björnsson continued further by saying that Matthew was similar to him in some ways:

"I was just telling Mizkif that I feel like he's holding himself on his back, where he can actually like... I think he is similar to me in some ways. When he feeds out positive energy, when he hears people shouting at him and just giving him motivation, he feeds out of that, and I'm the same way. When I have people around me supporting me, I'm stronger, and he's the same way."

The conversation on the subject came to an end when Knut stated that he was impressed with everyone's progress at the streamer fitness camp:

"In general, I've said it 100 times on stream, I'm impressed by everyone coming in, being at whatever level they are, different levels, being able to push as hard as they're doing. It isn't easy to go from, some from zero, some from a little bit."

Fans react to the streamer moment

The 30-day-long streamer fitness camp is nearing its final stages in Austin, Texas. Knut will host the next series of Camp Knut in Los Angeles, California, sometime soon.

