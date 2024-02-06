Hand shadows in Persona 3 Reload guide: How to defeat, types, and more

Hand shadows in Persona 3 Reload are a line of enemies that are quite hard to beat and offer loot and experience. They can be found in the blocks of Tartarus during the Dark Hours of Gekkoukan High. You're generally expected to beat it as quickly as possible because they tend to run away. Since they keep getting harder to beat with each progressive battle, players wonder how to defeat them.

This guide shows you how to beat Hand Shadows in Persona 3 Reload.

What are Hand Shadows in Persona 3 Reload

Coming across rare Hand shadows in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

You will notice that now and then, on the floors of Tartarus, the navigational partner will notify you about a rare Shadow in Persona 3 Reload. After this, you'll see a cutaway to a golden hand. These are rare Shadows known to be elusive and drop hefty rewards. A tip for beginners is to attack this rare Shadow from behind to gain an advantage.

These rare Hand Shadows are different in each block of Tartarus, and each has its unique stats and affinities. Even though Shadows are denoted by a red dot on the map, you will find that sometimes there are rare Shadows indicated with a red circle with a yellow outline that helps pinpoint them.

How to defeat Hand Shadows in Persona 3 Reload

Fighting rare Hand Shadows in Tartatus (Image via Atlus)

To defeat Hand Shadows in Tartarus, keep the following things in mind:

Golden hand Shadows can spawn with supports and will debuff your team a lot, so focus on the Shadow as much as possible.

Like many rare Shadows, these golden ones in Tartarus Arqa like to run away, too, so you need to focus on defeating them quickly

Generally, these rare Shadows take damage from one elemental type only, so figure out what the weakness is and exploit it well before it can run away.

You can also use Sukunda support skills to reduce the enemy's evasion rate.

After knocking out the Hand, use All-Out Attack to deal a huge amount of damage.

You can also sneak behind a precious Hand to get an advantage at the start of the battle phase.

All Rare Hand Shadows in Persona 3 Reload, their locations and weaknesses

Below are the locations of rare Hand Shadows and weaknesses so you can use the best team members to beat them quickly. Currently, the different blocks of Tartarus house the different rare Hands:

Wealth Hand can be found in Block One: Thebel

Treasure Hand can be found in Block Two: Arqa (First Half)

Precious Hand can be found in Block Two: Arqa (Second Half)

Invaluable Hand can be found in Block Three: Yabbashah

You can also find the weaknesses of these rare Hands given below:

Wealth Hand has a weakness of Light

Treasure Hand has a weakness of Light

Precious Hand has a weakness of Dark

Invaluable Hand has a weakness of Dark

You can use the affinities mentioned above to quickly beat these rare shadows and get their rewards.

