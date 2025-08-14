  • home icon
  Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 14, 2025 22:16 GMT
T1 vs HLE in LCK 2025 Round 4
The Toplane battle between Zeus and Doran is expected to be intriguing (Image via LCK)

Round four of the LCK 2025 will see T1 face Hanwha Life Esports for a chance to tie the Group Stage record. The former currently has a record of 17 victories and eight losses, while the latter has a record of 18 wins and six defeats. Given that Hanwha Life will face Gen.G in its next match, T1 needs to capitalize on this for a chance to finish second in the group.

All of the upcoming LCK 2025 matches are must-watch due to the fact that the top two teams of this pool will directly enter round two of the Playoffs. On the other hand, the third and fourth teams will have to go through the first round of the Playoffs.

Here is further information on the Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 battle on August 15, 2025.

Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Prediction

While the year started on a promising note for Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), with the side capturing the LCK Cup and being particularly dominant in the subsequent split, there were some heartbreaking defeats. It failed to qualify for the MSI 2025 after blowing a 2-0 lead to Gen.G and then being outclassed by T1 in the subsequent series.

In the group stage, HLE secured victories only when the opponents were KT Rolster and Nongshim. Otherwise, the team got obliterated by Gen.G and T1 with 0-2 scorelines.

With so much potential on the roster and full of talented players, fans can expect that HLE will bounce back eventually. However, the split is about to reach the Playoffs, and the World Champion is around the corner. So, it's high time that HLE gets a strong grasp on the current LoL meta and secures important victories.

Meanwhile, HLE's upcoming opponent, T1, and its players are currently brimming with confidence. Be it reading the meta, selecting strong champions, or unity on the Rift, the squad is demonstrating near-flawless gameplay.

T1's Support Keria and ADC Gumayusi are in great form. Their synergy and lane dominance have been major factors in the team's recent success. However, the Top-Jungle duo of Doran and Oner and Midlaner Faker are also delivering prominently.

Prediction: Hanwha Life Esports 1 - 2 T1

Head-to-head record

Out of the 33 times these two teams have faced each other, T1 has secured 18 victories, while HLE has won on 15 occasions.

Previous results

HLE won its last series 2-0 against KT Rolster in Round 4 of the LCK 2025 Season. T1's previous series was also against KT, which it won with a 2-0 scoreline.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

  • Top: Zeus
  • Jungle: Peanut
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Viper
  • Support: Delight

How to watch Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4

Here are the scheduled starting times of the Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 series:

  • PT: August 15, 2025, at 3 am
  • CET: August 15, 2025, at 12 pm
  • IST: August 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: August 15, 2025, at 6 pm
  • KST: August 15, 2025, at 7 pm

Note: If the first match of the day between BRION and DNF ends sooner than expected, the HLE vs T1 series will start before the scheduled time.

To watch the LCK 2025 event live, visit the following websites:

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
