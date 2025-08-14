Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Round four of the LCK 2025 will see T1 face Hanwha Life Esports for a chance to tie the Group Stage record. The former currently has a record of 17 victories and eight losses, while the latter has a record of 18 wins and six defeats. Given that Hanwha Life will face Gen.G in its next match, T1 needs to capitalize on this for a chance to finish second in the group.All of the upcoming LCK 2025 matches are must-watch due to the fact that the top two teams of this pool will directly enter round two of the Playoffs. On the other hand, the third and fourth teams will have to go through the first round of the Playoffs.Here is further information on the Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 battle on August 15, 2025.Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: PredictionWhile the year started on a promising note for Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), with the side capturing the LCK Cup and being particularly dominant in the subsequent split, there were some heartbreaking defeats. It failed to qualify for the MSI 2025 after blowing a 2-0 lead to Gen.G and then being outclassed by T1 in the subsequent series.In the group stage, HLE secured victories only when the opponents were KT Rolster and Nongshim. Otherwise, the team got obliterated by Gen.G and T1 with 0-2 scorelines.With so much potential on the roster and full of talented players, fans can expect that HLE will bounce back eventually. However, the split is about to reach the Playoffs, and the World Champion is around the corner. So, it's high time that HLE gets a strong grasp on the current LoL meta and secures important victories.Meanwhile, HLE's upcoming opponent, T1, and its players are currently brimming with confidence. Be it reading the meta, selecting strong champions, or unity on the Rift, the squad is demonstrating near-flawless gameplay.T1's Support Keria and ADC Gumayusi are in great form. Their synergy and lane dominance have been major factors in the team's recent success. However, the Top-Jungle duo of Doran and Oner and Midlaner Faker are also delivering prominently.Prediction: Hanwha Life Esports 1 - 2 T1Head-to-head recordOut of the 33 times these two teams have faced each other, T1 has secured 18 victories, while HLE has won on 15 occasions.Previous resultsHLE won its last series 2-0 against KT Rolster in Round 4 of the LCK 2025 Season. T1's previous series was also against KT, which it won with a 2-0 scoreline.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaHanwha Life EsportsTop: ZeusJungle: PeanutMid: ZekaADC: ViperSupport: DelightAlso read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesHow to watch Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4Here are the scheduled starting times of the Hanwha Life Esports vs T1 series:PT: August 15, 2025, at 3 amCET: August 15, 2025, at 12 pmIST: August 15, 2025, at 3:30 pmBeijing CST: August 15, 2025, at 6 pmKST: August 15, 2025, at 7 pmNote: If the first match of the day between BRION and DNF ends sooner than expected, the HLE vs T1 series will start before the scheduled time. To watch the LCK 2025 event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more League of Legends news and updates below:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025