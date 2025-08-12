T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LCK 2025 Season features T1 vs KT Rolster on August 13, 2025. The former's decisive victory over Nongshim last week assured a place in the Playoff Stage. However, the latter presently stands with a five-game losing streak, and the only way out of the Play-In Stage is to win consecutively.Here is T1 and KT Rolster's recent performance before their showdown in Round 4 of the LCK 2025 Season.T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Who will win the Telecom War?PredictionAfter finishing in second place in the MSI 2025 and third in the EWC 2025, T1 has looked incredibly synergized and executed methodical gameplay in the LCK's Legend Group. The team currently has a record of five victories and one loss, and is eyeing to surpass HLE and get the second spot.Gumayusi-Keria, the Botlane duo, has been the most impressive aspect of T1's recent form. With versatile champion pools and strong lane dominance, they are outclassing almost every opponent on their way.T1's mid-to-late game team fights sometimes look extremely chaotic, and it seems like the players are out of position or not strong enough to contest objectives. However, the decision-making and appropriate target selections from the players achieve crucial advantages.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesWith consecutive defeats to Gen.G, T1, and Hanwha Life Esports, KT Rolster is struggling in the LCK Legend group. The team's only win was against Nongshim. Yet Bdd has been one of the only consistent performers for KT, hard carrying almost every series.The struggles around objectives and closing out late-game fights have proved somewhat costly for the team. If KT Rolster wants to have any real chance versus T1, it's going to require a lot more coming out from the PerfecT-Cuzz duo.Prediction: T1 2 - 0 KT RolsterT1 vs KT Rolster: Head-to-headT1 and KT Rolster have previously faced each other 31 times in the LoL esports' history. The former came out on top 25 times, while the latter managed to secure only six wins.Previous resultsT1 won its last series 2-0 against Nongshim in Round 4 of the LCK 2025 Season. On the other hand, KT Rolster lost against Gen.G with a 0-2 scoreline in the same stage.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaKT RolsterTop: PerfecTJungle: CuzzMid: BddADC: deokdamSupport: PeterHow to watch T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4Here are the starting times of the T1 vs KT Rolster series:PT: August 13, 2025, at 1 amCET: August 13, 2025, at 10 amIST: August 13, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: August 13, 2025, at 4 pmKST: August 13, 2025, at 5 pmTo watch the LCK 2025 event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more LoL news and updates below:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025League of Legends LoLdle answers 1133 (Wednesday, August 13, 2025)