  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 12, 2025 23:18 GMT
T1 vs kt rolster on lck 2025 regular season round 4
Gumayusi to face deokdam in the LCK Telecom War (Image via LCK)

The LCK 2025 Season features T1 vs KT Rolster on August 13, 2025. The former's decisive victory over Nongshim last week assured a place in the Playoff Stage. However, the latter presently stands with a five-game losing streak, and the only way out of the Play-In Stage is to win consecutively.

Ad

Here is T1 and KT Rolster's recent performance before their showdown in Round 4 of the LCK 2025 Season.

T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4: Who will win the Telecom War?

Prediction

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

After finishing in second place in the MSI 2025 and third in the EWC 2025, T1 has looked incredibly synergized and executed methodical gameplay in the LCK's Legend Group. The team currently has a record of five victories and one loss, and is eyeing to surpass HLE and get the second spot.

Gumayusi-Keria, the Botlane duo, has been the most impressive aspect of T1's recent form. With versatile champion pools and strong lane dominance, they are outclassing almost every opponent on their way.

Ad

T1's mid-to-late game team fights sometimes look extremely chaotic, and it seems like the players are out of position or not strong enough to contest objectives. However, the decision-making and appropriate target selections from the players achieve crucial advantages.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notes

Ad

With consecutive defeats to Gen.G, T1, and Hanwha Life Esports, KT Rolster is struggling in the LCK Legend group. The team's only win was against Nongshim. Yet Bdd has been one of the only consistent performers for KT, hard carrying almost every series.

The struggles around objectives and closing out late-game fights have proved somewhat costly for the team. If KT Rolster wants to have any real chance versus T1, it's going to require a lot more coming out from the PerfecT-Cuzz duo.

Ad

Prediction: T1 2 - 0 KT Rolster

T1 vs KT Rolster: Head-to-head

T1 and KT Rolster have previously faced each other 31 times in the LoL esports' history. The former came out on top 25 times, while the latter managed to secure only six wins.

Previous results

T1 won its last series 2-0 against Nongshim in Round 4 of the LCK 2025 Season. On the other hand, KT Rolster lost against Gen.G with a 0-2 scoreline in the same stage.

Ad

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

KT Rolster

  • Top: PerfecT
  • Jungle: Cuzz
  • Mid: Bdd
  • ADC: deokdam
  • Support: Peter

How to watch T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 4

Ad

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs KT Rolster series:

  • PT: August 13, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: August 13, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: August 13, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: August 13, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: August 13, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch the LCK 2025 event live, visit the following websites:

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications