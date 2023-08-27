10 hardest bronze trophies in PlayStation games

Bronze trophies in PlayStation games are part of Sony's reward system for gamers' dedication and efforts. Although Silver, Gold, and Platinum have a higher hierarchy, some games require accumulating a significant number of items, performing complex combos, or completing levels within record times just for the Bronze division. In this article, we have curated a list of ten significant examples.

Most of these titles' developers have set very complex goals. Although achieving them is hard, it is also a satisfying experience.

Wolfenstein II, Batman Arkham City, and eight other games with the hardest bronze trophies in PlayStation

1) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Mein Leben

Wolfenstein II has one of the hardest bronze trophies in PlayStation. (Image via Machine Games)

Agent B. J. Blazkowicz makes a return in another first-person shooter game with The New Colossus. The protagonist must confront a new Nazi threat while forming an alliance with a group of rebels and traversing the world.

To secure the bronze trophy in the second installment of the Wolfenstein series, completing the Mein Leben mode is a requisite. This one equates to the highest level of difficulty. In this setting, adversaries are faster, the protagonist is more vulnerable, saving is disabled, and checkpoints are absent.

To progress, players can pause or utilize the rest mode on the PS4. If the console is turned off or your character meets their demise, a restart becomes mandatory. Activating this mode requires having already finished the game at least once.

2) Batman Arkham Knight – Brutality 101

Batman has taken the lead in unforgettable video games like the action and adventure Arkham Knight. The game pits the hero against a group of villains, led by a mysterious character.

The creators of this title from Arkham trilogy took advantage of the melee mechanics to create one of the hardest bronze trophies in PlayStation, Brutality 101. This can be achieved by performing 15 different combat moves in one combo.

The real challenge is to know the correct commands and avoid repeating them while playing the game. If something interrupts your combo it is cancelled and you need to find one opportunity to start it over. A good strategy is executing combos near the end of the game, in the fight with the Joker. As there are no enemies around, chaining moves is easier.

3) Titanfall 2 – Become the Master

Titanfall 2 stands as a mecha-style first-person shooter video game crafted by Respawn Entertainment. The protagonist's survival on the planet Typhoon hinges on utilizing a robot to combat adversaries, explore the terrain, and amass skills.

Here, the hard bronze trophy is called Become the Master. The task is simple, as you just have to be in the top three on the Gauntlet scoreboard. The Gauntlet refers to the first mission of the game, which serves as a tutorial.

Although it seems simple at first glance, mastering the workings of a game against the clock and accomplishing objectives in such a short time is not easy. The player must learn how to make jumps, handle the character smoothly, and shoot at certain objects that appear on the screen. One way to achieve this, in addition to practice, is the use of grenades to reduce the targets to beat.

4) Fallout 4 – Benevolent Leader

Fallout 4 requires maximum happiness for one of the Bronze trophies on PlayStation. (Image via Fallout 4)

Fallout 4 is an action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows the tale of a man known as the Sole Survivor, who embarks on a quest to find his kidnapped son. Along the way, the character encounters four factions inhabiting the world, undertakes missions, and constructs settlements.

One of the hardest bronze trophies in Playstation is the Benevolent Leader, from this game. Achieving it requires maximum happiness in a large settlement.

In this case, the happiness index is related to the living conditions of the Settlers. To raise it, there needs to be plenty of water, food, bed, and defense. Also, adding some features such as clinics or soda fountains.

Achieving maximum happiness is difficult due to the constant fluctuation of resources and the cost of some units that could improve the situation.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Master Markman

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a Role-Playing Game that follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with magical powers. The Master Marksman Achievement, from this title, is one of the hardest bronze trophies in Playstation games. It requires to kill 50 human or nonhuman opponents by striking them in the head with a crossbow bolt.

Although you can try to upgrade Geralt's aim, accomplishing the task requires a lot of patience. There is no item that guarantees a perfect shot every time, and conquering this feat demands several hours of exploration, good controller handling, and concentration.

6) Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood – Abstergo Employee of the Month

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood had one of the Bronze trophies in PlayStation for multiplayer mode. (Image via Ubisoft)

Using the background of the Italian wars of the 16th century, in Assasin's Creed: Brotherhood we return to the fight against the Templars in the action-adventure game format.

This title has one of the hardest bronze trophies in Playstation, called Abstergo Employee of the Month. Achieving the trophy is intended for those who accumulate all 37 multiplayer mode rewards. These cover the use of different mechanics such as stealth, assassination, and melee.

It is unlikely to hit all awards since each one requires specific conditions. For example, the use of a button or performing a specific action at a specific location. To do this correctly, you can search the internet for a list of required actions for this Assasin's Creed franchise game.

7) Rise of the Tomb Raider – The Gold Child

Lara Croft takes center stage once again in another action-adventure game, Rise of the Tomb Raider. She embarks on an investigation into the mythical city of Kitzeh and its treasures. Along the way, she confronts the organization Trinity, which seeks to unveil the city's secrets and seize its riches.

This title introduces various gameplay modes, including the Score Attack mode, where players can replay the entire game to accumulate points. If each stage is completed in this mode with the highest score, the Golden Child bronze trophy is rewarded to the players.

The primary challenge lies in flawlessly completing puzzles, defeating all enemies, collecting all wisps, and performing each task seamlessly without much time elapsing between them. Moreover, taking damage from an enemy or trap results in the score being reset.

8) Sonic Forces – Ring King

For those who love Bronze trophies on PlayStation, Sonic challenges to accumulate 100,000 rings. (Image via Sega)

Sonic Forces is a platform game featuring the iconic blue hedgehog from Sega. This title was released to commemorate the franchise's 25th anniversary and brought together characters from both past and modern games. The development team included one of the Bronze trophies in PlayStation, Ring King, which is reserved for players who can accumulate 100,000 rings in the game.

In Sonic games, reaching such a quantity is a gradual process that necessitates playing attentively and paying attention to every detail of the stages. Another widely used strategy involves seeking out levels with a higher number of available rings. A tip is to utilize the wolf avatar in Arsenal Pyramid, allowing you to get around 900 rings in just a few seconds.

9) The Elder Scrolls Online – Master Fisher

If you like fishing, Elder Scrolls Online has the perfect Bronze trophies in PlayStation for you. (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG developed by Bethesda. In the game, Prince Molag Bal wages war against the people of Tamriel. Players can choose from various classes like Dragonknight, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Nightblade, Templar, and Warden.

The game has one of the Bronze trophies in PlayStation named Master Fisher. To earn this award, players must complete all fishing achievements. It might sound easy, but accomplishing this feat requires hours of exploring the game's map. Additionally, the appearance of rare fish is random, so researching where to find a specific species is not very helpful.

While it doesn't demand exceptional technical skills, achieving the Master Fisher trophy demands patience and a significant amount of time dedicated to the game. It's advisable to leave this goal for the end of the game and focus on other objectives first.

10) Friday the 13th – The Sequel

Horror survival games also have hard Bronze trophies on PlayStation. (Image via IIIFonic)

Survival horror games also feature one of the hardest Bronze trophies in PlayStation. One such trophy is The Sequel which is found in Friday The 13th: The Game.

This title portrays the story of a group of six individuals who must survive the killer, Jason Voorhees, with occasional opportunities to embody the killer himself. The premise is simple, and gameplay mechanics involve exploration, stealth, and the utilization of tools and weapons.

To attain The Sequel, players must play as Jason in multiplayer mode at least 500 times. The complexity lies in the fact that the choice to play as this character is not determined by the player's preference but rather by a random system. Consequently, many plays are required to reach this number.