5 things to remember while creating a new character in Elder Scrolls Online

In The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), players are presented with an expansive open world and a diverse array of quests to undertake. The game boasts a comprehensive character creation system, empowering players to personalize appearances and abilities. It allows players to tailor their characters to suit their preferred playstyle, resulting in a more enjoyable gaming experience.

This article highlights crucial elements of character creation, including race selection, class selection, and customization. By engaging in careful preparation and considering these various aspects, players can craft characters that are finely tuned to optimize their chosen playstyle.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Important reminders when creating a new character in Elder Scrolls Online

1) Selecting your race

The Elder Scrolls Online race (Image via Bethesda)

The race you select for your new character in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) will significantly impact your gameplay experience. Each race comes with unique passive abilities that cater to different playstyles. Consider your preferred playstyle and build when selecting a race.

For example, Nords are great for two-handed weapon users with improved stamina and health recovery, while Bosmer excel with bows and have improved stealth detection. Take your time to read through each race's description and pick the one that complements your desired character build.

2) Class defines your skill lines

The Elder Scrolls Online class (Image via Bethesda)

Your chosen class will determine the initial skill lines your character starts with, but remember that you'll learn additional skill lines as you progress. Each class in ESO offers distinctive styles of play, so make sure to choose one that aligns with your preferred gameplay.

Templars specialize in healing abilities for themselves and allies, while Nightblades excel at stealth tactics. However, each class is versatile and can fulfill multiple roles, so play the way you want.

3) Customize your appearance carefully

The Elder Scrolls Online - Character appearance (Image via Bethesda)

Take advantage of the character customization options available in ESO. Fine-tune your character's appearance under the "Body" and "Face" icons. Adjust body sliders to achieve the desired physique, and choose skin color and body markings that suit your character's personality.

Delve into facial features to select the perfect hairstyle, hair color, and adornments. Remember that some unique options, such as head and body markings, are exclusive to specific races, so explore all possibilities before settling on a look.

4) Plan your alliance wisely

The Elder Scrolls Online - Alliances (Image via Bethesda)

The alliance you pick determines your starting location in Tamriel and the side you represent in the Alliance War. Each alliance has its distinct storylines and quests, making this decision crucial for your overall gameplay experience.

Consider the background and lore of each alliance, as well as the regions you'll explore, before making your choice. Keep in mind that once you create a character in a specific alliance, you cannot change it later, so choose carefully.

5) Embrace your character's identity

The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda)

As you create your new character in ESO, give them a unique name that resonates with their personality and background. Role-playing can add a whole new dimension to your gameplay experience, so think about your character's backstory, motivations, and aspirations.

Whether you're a noble knight seeking justice or a cunning rogue with a mysterious past, immerse yourself in your character's identity and let the world of Tamriel unfold before you.

Creating a new character in The Elder Scrolls Online is an exciting journey that sets the foundation for your adventures in the vast world of Tamriel. Take your time to consider your race, class, appearance, alliance, and character identity to ensure an immersive and enjoyable experience.

With careful planning and attention to detail, your new character will come to life as you embark on epic quests and unravel the mysteries of this captivating online realm.