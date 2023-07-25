The latest class tier list for Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter is here. The Arcanist was the seventh class to be introduced in the game with the launch of the chapter. While the game only features seven major classes, each can be further divided into two types — Stamina and Magicka. These categories are entirely different from each other.

This article ranks all seven classes in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter, including their Magicka and Stamina variations. While some excel in certain game modes, this list takes into both their PvP and PvE prowess. The list is divided into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D.

All Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter classes arranged into tiers

1) S Tier

The S-Tier classes are currently the most powerful and versatile in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter. They have the highest damage output, great survivability, and extreme versatility in PvE and PvP fights. They also have great resource management and sustainability. Picking them has zero to minimal downsides.

There are two classes in this tier in the Necrom Chapter:

Stamina Arcanist

Magicka Nightblade

Stamina Arcanist is slightly better in PvE because of its high AoE damage, while Magicka Nightblade excels in PvP due to its burst heal.

2) A Tier

Classes in this tier are some of the most powerful in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter. However, unlike those in the S-tier, they have certain trade-offs in other aspects for their high damage output.

For example, you can dish out tons of damage as a Magicka Templar, but managing resources would be challenging. Stamina Dragonknight is also a top contender for the best class for PvP, but you lack group utility and sustain.

Here are the classes in the A tier:

Magicka Templar

Magicka Sorcerer

Stamina Dragonknight

Stamina Templar

3) B Tier

B-tier classes are still strong options in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter, but they have certain downsides that require you to make more effort. They are viable both in PvE and PvP, but they are not really the best ones out there.

Below is a list of classes included in this tier:

Stamina Warden

Stamina Sorc

Magicka Warden

Magicka DK

4) C Tier

Classes in this tier have the potential to inflict decent amounts of damage. However, they are not the most versatile characters. These classes particularly excel in one mode and struggle in the other.

Magicka DK, for example, is one of the worst classes in PvE due to its very poor resource management, but it performs really well in PvP.

Here are the classes belonging to the C Tier:

Magicka DK

Stam NB

Magicka Arcanist

5) D Tier

Unfortunately, the Necromancer class has not been performing well in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter. Stamina Necromancer's abilities are predictable, making them easy to counter. The class also lacks reliable crowd control and has very weak sustain. On the other hand, Magicka Necromancer has poor resource management and is very complex to use if you want to make the most of it.

Both variations of the Necromancer class fall under this tier:

Magicka Necromancer

Stamina Necromancer

That is all for the Elder Scrolls Online class tier list this July. The release of the Necrom Chapter brought a new class powerhouse to the game, and we are excited to see how the Arcanist performs in future updates.