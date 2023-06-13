All The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Sanity's Edge Trial rewards and how to get them

The latest expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, the Necrom Chapter, brings forth an exciting addition in the form of a 12-player Trial called Sanity's Edge. This challenging endeavor requires you to assemble a skilled team of adventurers and venture into the depths of Vanton's psyche. Vanton, a Mages Guild researcher, finds himself trapped within his own mind by the menacing Daedra known as Ansuul the Tormentor.

Prepare to face a plethora of treacherous adversaries and engaging boss battles as you traverse through the intricacies of Vanton's consciousness.

The Sanity's Edge Trial is located in the southern region of the Telvanni Peninsula, a new area introduced in the Necrom chapter. You can access it by either taking a leisurely stroll to the location or using the convenient teleport option available within the game. Exclusive to the Necrom Chapter, you have the opportunity to acquire brand-new item sets and collectibles by finishing this Trial.

Sanity's Edge offers four distinct item sets for you to earn, which will be further discussed in detail in this article.

The four new sets can be acquired by completing The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom’s Sanity’s Edge Trial. Depending on the mode, you can either get regular or perfected versions of the equipment.

Perfected sets give an additional stat boost compared to their regular counterparts. However, you need to play and finish the Trial in Veteran difficulty, making it significantly harder and demanding exceptional gameplay from each of the members.

Listed below are the rewards you can get from completing the Trial, along with their stats/effects.

1) Ansuul’s Torment

This set is a Medium, Stamina DPS Set in ESO. It provides various bonuses, including enhanced Critical Chance, Offensive Penetration, and the application of Minor Slayer. The fifth piece bonus increases the damage inflicted upon monsters.

Additionally, when successfully interrupting an enemy, the set further amplifies the damage dealt to monsters. It is important to note that this set is designed specifically for PvE gameplay.

2 items 3 items 4 items 5 items (full set) Perfected Set +657 Critical Chance Minor Slayer: +5% damage to monsters +1487 Offensive Penetration +7% damage to monsters. interrupts double this to 14% for 10 seconds +657 Critical Chance

2) Peace and Serenity

Peace and Serenity is a Light, Magicka DPS set. The set's bonuses provide a significant boost to your Critical Chance, Weapon and Spell Damage while also applying the Minor Slayer effect consistently.

The fifth piece bonus of the set grants additional benefits, depending on whether you are stationary or moving. When you remain still, you gain increased Weapon and Spell Damage, enhancing your offensive capabilities. On the other hand, while in motion, the set enhances your Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery, improving your overall sustainability during combat.

2 items 3 items 4 items 5 items (full set) Perfected Set +657 Critical Chance Minor Slayer: +5% damage to monsters +129 Weapon and Spell Damage Static: +465 Weapon and Spell damage; Moving: +203 Health, Magicka, Stamina Recovery +129 Weapon and Spell Damage

3) Test of Resolve

This equipment set is a Heavy, Trial Set, primarily suited for the class of supports. This set mainly enhances your Armor and Maximum Health while providing the constant effect of Minor Aegis, reducing the damage you take from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters. The fifth piece bonus of the set triggers when you receive damage while your health is below a certain percentage.

If, in addition, your stamina is below a specific threshold, you will experience a restoration of full Health, Magicka, and Stamina. You will also gain the benefits of Major Protection and Major Aegis, enhancing your defensive capabilities.

However, if your stamina is above the designated threshold, you transform into a Beacon of Hope. This transformation causes your Major and Minor Buffs to grant additional protection of Major Aegis, further bolstering your defenses.

2 items 3 items 4 items 5 items (full set) Perfected Set +1487 Armor Minor Aegis: Reduce damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5% +1206 Max health Trigger every 45 seconds:-below 50% Stamina: restore full Health, Magicka, and Stamina while also gaining Major Protection and Major Aegis for 10 seconds. -above 50% Stamina: become a Beacon of Hope for 20 seconds, causing your Major and Minor Buffs to also grant Major Aegis for 10 seconds +1487 Armor

4) Transformative Hope

Transformative Hope set is a Light, Support Set. This set amplifies your Healing Done and Magicka Recovery while consistently providing the benefit of Minor Aegis.

The fifth piece bonus of the set activates during combat situations. When you perform a healing spell on yourself or an ally who is in a vulnerable state with low Health, a Spark of Hope ignites within them. If, by the time the effect concludes, the ally's Health has been restored to a high level, both you and the ally will gain the powerful advantage of Major Heroism.

2 items 3 items 4 items 5 items (full set) Perfected Set +4% Healing Done Minor Aegis: Reduce damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5% +129 Magicka Recovery Every 20 seconds:-Heal yourself or an ally that is below 40% Health to ignite a Spark of Hope within them for 3 seconds. -If they are above 90% Health when the effect ends, you and the ally gain Major Heroism for 15 seconds. +4% Healing Ouput

These are the equipment set rewards you can obtain by completing the Sanity’s Edge Trial. Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is now available on PC and will launch on June 20, 2023, for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

