"Has Halo vibes somehow": Destiny 2 community reacts to AI-generated custom Gambit map

Destiny 2’s current season – Season of the Deep – is on its tail end as the D2 community await the upcoming season, which is slated to go live later this month. Its game developer, Bungie, hinted at rolling out significant changes in the space shooter’s endgame content, specifically with both its Gambit and PvP elements. It is also expected that a new map for the latter will be revealed prior to the upcoming season’s official release.

To that end, a well-known Destiny 2 content creator may well seem to have pitched an AI-generated PvP map for the game, which got the playerbase to react to it. One community member, @TheSilverBlazeX, reacted to it by saying:

"Hell yeah! Has Halo 2 vibes somehow?"

After recent Gambit updates, Destiny 2 community reacts positively to a custom AI-generated map

A few days ago, popular D2 player and content creator Luckyy10P posted an image of the aforementioned map on his social media. In the post, he stated that he tapped into the AI's power to make it and asked his fellow Guardians whether it’s a cop or drop.

This post from Luckyy10P gained quite the traction from the Destiny 2 community. While a lot of them responded positively to the content creator’s post, it’s not their cup of tea for others.

Destiny 2 players have mixed reactions to the said AI-made map. (Image via: Bungie)

There are D2 players who commented that the AI-generated PvP map gave them those Halo vibes upon seeing it. In line with this, there are some who mentioned that it reminded them of a Super Smash Bros. battle arena.

(Image via: Instagram/Luckyy10P)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One of the commenters over on Twitter, @VAPORRAID, claimed that he too asked AI to make him a new Strike for Luckyy10P’s map. What it gave him is something that he believes “is lightyears beyond what Bungie has curated.” He went on to pitch his idea where the entirety of the Vanguards appear in aid of the Guardian and concoct a new super.

Expand Tweet

There’s even one that also created an AI-generated map within the Black Garden. For those unaware, the Black Garden is a mysterious location within D2 that is deemed to be the Vex’s birthplace.

(Image via: Twitter/@Corb_John_)

The D2 community has been waiting for quite a while now for Bungie to roll out some substantial content for some areas of the game, especially Gambit and PvP. When asked about it during The Last Word podcast, they revealed that the details about the third-person shooter’s seasonal model will be disclosed during this month’s Destiny 2 Showcase which include the two aforementioned game modes in the game.

As for Destiny 2’s upcoming season, it was earlier mentioned that the game will be getting a new map fot PvP. Moreover, the yet-to-be-revealed addition is believed to be Vex Network-themed, which is something to look forward to.

Check out Sportskeeda for more D2 content and features on other third-person shooters.