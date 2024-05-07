Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2 is the latest addition to the skin shop, which arrived with the shop rotation on May 7, 2024. Transform your favorite Kitsune guardian into a member of the mysterious Hashimoto clan with this black and golden outfit. This legendary skin bundle for Kiriko is currently available in the store for a discounted price of 2600 Overwatch Coins.

This article will discuss the price, all the items included in the bundle, and whether you should spend your hard-earned money (or saved-up Overwatch Coins) for this new Kiriko skin bundle in Overwatch 2.

How much does the Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2 cost?

The Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2 is priced at 3100 Overwatch Coins but is currently available in the store at a 16% discount, for 2600 Overwatch Coins.

For 2600 Overwatch Coins, you will have to buy two currency packs - the 2200 Overwatch Coins pack for $19.99, and the 500 Overwatch Coins pack for $4.99. Your total expenditure for 2600 Overwatch Coins will be $24.98.

Overwatch Coins are only available for purchase through the Blizzard Launcher, Battle.net, and in-game. You can also acquire Overwatch Coins by purchasing gift cards and redeeming codes.

What's included in the Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2?

All items in the Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2 contains a total of five items:

Skin : Hashimoto

: Hashimoto Highlight intro : Kunai Spin

: Kunai Spin Victory pose : Glare

: Glare Player icon : Hashimoto Kiriko

: Hashimoto Kiriko Spray: Akari's Rage

The Hashimoto skin for Kiriko is a legendary tier skin, and the highlight intro is an epic tier cosmetic. Other items like the victory pose and player cards are rare, with the spray being common.

Individual items from the Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2 cannot be purchased, and you must purchase the entire collection to own a single item.

Is it worth buying the Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2?

Kiriko's victory pose from the new bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you are a fan of the game's lore, then the Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2 is a must-buy, as it paradoxes what Kiriko considers as good and bad. The Hashimoto clan is considered to be the "bad" clan, as compared to the Shimada clan from which Hanzo and Genji come. Kiriko grew up with the Shimada brothers, which would explain why she considers them to be the "good side".

Kiriko against the Hashimoto clan in Overwatch 2 cinematic short (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For those who have seen the Kiriko short movie, the support hero enjoys some "face-kicking time" when it comes to the Hashimoto clan. For these reasons, Kiriko clad in Hashimoto attire is a nice paradox, which also aligns with the Mirrorwatch theme for the current season.

The black and golden combination, along with an exquisite kitsune mask of the same tones is an elegant addition to the game, and if this color tone appeals to you, it's worth adding to your Overwatch 2 collection.

