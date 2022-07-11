"He's not even a bad dude": Apex Legends community react to ImperialHal's great sportsmanship at ALGS

ALGS is the pinnacle of the competitive scene of Apex Legends, where only the best from around the globe feature in the finals. Such is the extensive rivalry and competition that Respawn organizes the loser's bracket - an extended chance for some teams to qualify for the finals. Given the nature of it, the competition is supposed to be ruthless.

Amidst all that, what TSM's ImperialHal did was courteous, something many wouldn't have done in the same place. He found a player who had disconnected, but instead of killing them right away, he asked his fellow teammates to let them go.

The ALGS has grown bigger and bigger, as has the game of Apex Legends itself. Respawn's concentrated efforts to evolve the game has allowed it to become more popular as time has gone by. The loser's bracket allows a handful of teams to qualify for the finals and vie for a massive reward pool.

However, teams must come to a certain place to reach that level, which requires outdoing the opposition. Incidentally, ImperialHal and his team had an opportunity to reduce at least one opposition side without any fuss. However, they decided not to do so, which has won over fans on social media.

Apex Legends Reddit community admire how ImperialHal didn't gun down disconnected opponent

The main post was put up on Reddit by user u/HollowLoch, who shared a clip from Twitch about the incident in the discussion. The user also explained why ImperialHal's decision-making was an act of remarkable sportsmanship.

As mentioned above, the match was conducted in the loser's bracket, and at that moment, TSM was at risk of being eliminated.

At one such moment, ImperialHal noticed an opponent who was disconnected. It would have been easy for him to take the opponent down, and it would have done the team a huge favor. TSM and the player from the disconnected team were in the bottom 10 and could have missed out on a berth in the finals.

However, he did the exact opposite and chose not to shoot at the opponent. He even instructed his teammates to avoid shooting the opponent, and then rotated to the other side of the map.

What ImperialHal did was a true act of sportsmanship. Interestingly enough, TSM and the team affected by the disconnection managed to qualify for the finals.

Several members of the community reacted to what he and his team did. The professional player has had several problems in the past over his remarks and antics, but this act has found favor with everyone.

One player pointed out that ImperialHal and his team had to reposition, which cost them 25 seconds worth of time. In Apex Legends, such a significant amount can make the difference between a win and a loss.

Many were shocked at the fact that such a major incident could take place at the biggest Apex Legends tournament. They feel that EA and Respawn should be embarrassed at the condition of the game and should look to fix it.

One player found it quite hilarious that there was such a bug at an important stage which showcased the state of the game.

Even those who aren't necessarily fans of Imperial Hal appreciated what he did in the match.

Another fan believes that professionals criticizing Apex Legends and its current state could potentially help improve the game.

While ImperialHal's behavior is truly wonderful, there are several issues with Apex Legends at the moment. Matchmaking, on the one hand, has been a major problem in the current season.

Many have complained about how disbalanced the matchmaking has been and it has resulted in difficulties in ranking up. On top of that, bugs and more trouble occurring in ALGS is never a good showing for the game and something that Respawn should look to solve immediately.

