According to Thordan Smash, Heirloom Skins could be coming to Apex Legends

In Apex Legends, Heirlooms are the most sought-after items, but players can pick them up as time goes on. There’s been some talk about the possibility of Heirloom Skins in the game, and YouTuber Thordan Smash talked about this possibility recently.

Heirlooms are rare cosmetics, unique to each Legend. They are visible when that player’s weapon is holstered and are typically visually appealing. Smash said:

“And there could be something brand new brought into the game for this, and that involves the Evolving Skins that was found in the file that is going to be some form of heirloom.”

The future of Apex Legends’ Heirlooms could be changing

Apex Legends' Heirlooms could very well see an upgrade in the future (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Thordan Smash spoke about this in a recent video, and talked about rumors, tweets, and messages from the past few months about what could change for Heirlooms in the game. One of the talking points involved a leaker, Biast12, who talked about the textures for Heirlooms:

"It’s actually kinda funny because specific Heirloom aren’t using textures for the color. Pretty sure it’s coded.”

This means the devs could easily just make other Heirlooms with various colors to make a profit. But what if they go further and make evolving skins?

In the video, the YouTuber also highlights that back in November, there was talk about a skin entry being added for “Mythic Level 3 Proxytest” for Bloodhound.

It was speculated that a higher skin tier than Legendary could be on the way, possibly even evolving skins. More information was discovered by Shrugtal, who revealed the original Bloodhound news. They said it appears to be known as the Bloodhound Plot and has three different levels.

The Bloodhound Pilot skin is also interesting because Bloodhound was a scrapped character for Titanfall 2, and there are already plenty of links between the two games.

Could the scrapped Bloodhound show up in Apex Legends? (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

It appears to be a Mythic skin, but that could also be code for something else, according to Thordan Smash. It could very well be a rarity above Legendary and might be the start of Heirloom Skins for Apex Legends.

The concept of Heirloom Skins has been requested by the community for some time, and some fans have even created their own concepts for them. There’s a lot of speculation right now, including how players can get these Heirloom Skins, should they come to pass.

Since these are supposed to be evolving skins, they would likely require a great deal more work. They could simply require shards like normal Heirlooms, but at a much higher rate. Hypothetically, these could be event rewards as well.

There’s nothing confirmed about these skins as of this writing, but it’s interesting to think about what the devs could do with these concepts in the future.

