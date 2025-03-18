Hell Let Loose network error on PC: Potential fixes and reasons

A Hell Let Loose network error on PC is preventing gamers from playing the game. This network issue is likely caused by problems either on the server or client side. Many players have reported encountering issues while trying to connect to multiplayer lobbies in the game. This has caused frustration among many, as the issue currently doesn't have a permanent fix.
in this article, we provide some potential fixes and reasons for the Hell Let Loose network error on PC.
Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.
Possible reasons for Hell Let Loose network error on PC
The Hell Let Loose network error on PC could be a result of multiple issues stemming from the server or client sides. Server downtime, connection issues, and corrupted game files can cause network malfunction.
Potential fixes for Hell Let Loose network error on PC
Here are some fixes you can try to potentially resolve the Hell Let Loose network error on PC:
1) Check network settings
Check your internet settings to possibly fix the Hell Let Loose network error. Here's how to do so:
- In your Windows home screen, look for the search option.
- The Control Panel network options will pop up.
- Select your internet network.
- Right-click and select properties.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
- In the DNS section, change the preferred DNS to 1.1.1.1.
- Then, change the alternate DNS to 1.0.0.1.
- Click OK, restart your PC, and then launch the game.
2) Update your graphics drivers
Another possible fix for the Hell Let Loose network error on PC is updating any outdated graphics drivers. Start by accessing the Device Manager. Here, you can check the current version of your drivers and verify if they are up-to-date. If newer versions are available, update them to ensure optimal system performance.
3) Disable anti-virus
Windows' anti-virus could be causing the Hell Let Loose network error on PC. To resolve this, disable the feature and restart the game. If it functions after restarting, create an exception for the game's installation folder, allowing you to play without compromising your system's security. This will enable you to bypass any security restrictions while maintaining the safety of your system.
That covers our guide for potentially fixing the Hell Let Loose network error. Follow Sportkeeda for more news and updates.
