Hell Let Loose network error on PC: Potential fixes and reasons

A Hell Let Loose network error on PC is preventing gamers from playing the game. This network issue is likely caused by problems either on the server or client side. Many players have reported encountering issues while trying to connect to multiplayer lobbies in the game. This has caused frustration among many, as the issue currently doesn't have a permanent fix.

Ad

in this article, we provide some potential fixes and reasons for the Hell Let Loose network error on PC.

Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Possible reasons for Hell Let Loose network error on PC

The Hell Let Loose network error on PC could be a result of multiple issues stemming from the server or client sides. Server downtime, connection issues, and corrupted game files can cause network malfunction.

Ad

Trending

Potential fixes for Hell Let Loose network error on PC

Here are some fixes you can try to potentially resolve the Hell Let Loose network error on PC:

1) Check network settings

Check your internet settings to possibly fix the Hell Let Loose network error. Here's how to do so:

Network settings for Hell Let Loose (Image via Team 17)

In your Windows home screen, look for the search option. The Control Panel network options will pop up. Select your internet network. Right-click and select properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4. In the DNS section, change the preferred DNS to 1.1.1.1. Then, change the alternate DNS to 1.0.0.1. Click OK, restart your PC, and then launch the game.

Ad

Also read: Is Hell Let Loose crossplay?

2) Update your graphics drivers

Another possible fix for the Hell Let Loose network error on PC is updating any outdated graphics drivers. Start by accessing the Device Manager. Here, you can check the current version of your drivers and verify if they are up-to-date. If newer versions are available, update them to ensure optimal system performance.

Also read: 7 best FPS games like Call of Duty you need to play in 2025

Ad

3) Disable anti-virus

Threat protection settings in Windows (Image via Team 17)

Windows' anti-virus could be causing the Hell Let Loose network error on PC. To resolve this, disable the feature and restart the game. If it functions after restarting, create an exception for the game's installation folder, allowing you to play without compromising your system's security. This will enable you to bypass any security restrictions while maintaining the safety of your system.

Ad

Also read: How to change FOV in Hell Let Loose

That covers our guide for potentially fixing the Hell Let Loose network error. Follow Sportkeeda for more news and updates.

Read more FPS-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.