Hell is Us: How to find ON convoy and Blacksmith of Jova (Acasa Marshes)

After reaching the Acasa Marshes region, the main task is to find the Blacksmith of Jova in Hell is Us. However, you will learn that he has left with the ON convoy for another location. Since the game doesn't indicate the objective properly or give any information about where you have to go next, it can be quite a hassle to progress in the main story.

Here is an extensive guide on how to find the ON convoy and then the Blacksmith of Jova in Hell is Us.

Note: This guide only focuses on the main story progression of Hell is Us.

Where to find the ON convoy in Hell is Us?

Reaching the village of Jova

Head northeast to reach Jova (Image via Nacon)

As you arrive at the Acasa Marshes, the second region in the title, move forward through the muddy roads to reach a large open area. After that, use your compass to head northwest to go to the Jova village.

Finding the ON convoy

Talk to Captain Vaas about the Blacksmith of Jova (Image via Nacon)

At the entrance of Jova village, speak with Captain Vaas and learn details about the Blacksmith of Jova. He will reveal that he has left the area with an ON convoy.

He will also mention that the convoy shouldn't be far from the outpost, which is located on the outskirts of the town, in the northeast segment. The building is behind the blacksmith's forge. You don't really have to find the ON outpost, as the path to the convoy is quite straightforward from Captain Vaas' location.

Proceed through the main road heading east (Image via Nacon)

To reach the ON convoy, follow the main road towards the Timeloop in the east. Defeat the Hollow Walkers on the way, and reach the other side of the Timeloop. Keep following the main road to find a save point just ahead.

Defeat the Hollow Walkers inside the tunnel (Image via Nacon)

Continue through the main road going north, and you will reach a tunnel entrance at the end. Now, you must defeat a bunch of Hollow Walkers. Be careful, as the large number of enemies can easily overwhelm you in Hell is Us.

After vanquishing all enemies, move ahead to hear a man's voice. Enter the maintenance room and talk to Victor Gaz, who's an apprentice of Vitalis, the Blacksmith of Jova.

How to find the Blacksmith of Jova in Hell is Us

Finding Vitalis' home at Jova

Go north from Captain Vaas' location (Image via Nacon)

Take the key from Victor Gaz to access Vitalis' house in Jova. He will also reveal the building's location, which is in the northeastern part of the village. Next, follow the same road to return to Jova. From Captain Vaas' location, take the muddy road heading north, and then to the northwest.

Vitalis' house in Jova (Image via Nacon)

Soon after, you will find the blue swing and Vitalis' house next to it. Use the key to enter and reach the basement by climbing down the ladder. At the end of the basement path, you will have to unlock a door by entering a six-digit security code.

What is the secret door password at Vitalis' home?

The passcode to open the secret door at Vitalis' home (Image via Nacon)

Firstly, if you don't want to waste time on learning about the clues, here is the password to unlock the secret door at Vitalis' home:

321713

Finding the clues for the password can be quite tricky, as you first must collect three different pictures in Vitalis' home.

Use the Heirloom Necklace to open the chest (Image via Nacon)

Go upstairs, collect a picture from the child's room, one from the room in the corner, and the final one can be found in a chest beside the ladder in the basement. Unlock it using the Heirloom Necklace.

Hang the pictures according to the shapes (Image via Nacon)

Now, return to the basement room (where the locked door is located) and hang all three canvases on the wall based on their shapes. Now, notice the numbers on the first two pictures: 32 and 17. However, the number in the third picture is not visible.

To find the missing number, go back, climb the ladder, and locate the same green-colored car as the picture. From there, you will get the last two digits to unlock the secret door, 13.

After opening the door and collecting all the items, go upstairs and exit the house.

Interacting with Victor Gaz

Speak with Victor Gaz to learn more about the blacksmith (Image via Nacon)

Just as you get out of Vitalis' home, Victor Gaz will call you from the blacksmith shop. Go to him and ask him all the questions. After this, you can upgrade weapons and defensive gear from Victor Gaz.

Most importantly, the next region will also be unlocked in Hell is Us. When done taking help from Victor, return to the APC and fast-travel to the Vyssa Hills.

Meeting Vitalis, the Blacksmith of Jova

Talk to the Blacksmith of Jova (Image via Nacon)

From the APC's location in Vyssa Hills, head north by following the cobblestone road. After running through the same road, you will find a dying OMSIF soldier below a massive tree.

Talk to her, and then use the compass to proceed towards the northeast. Soon after, you will hear several gunshots coming from nearby. Go ahead and locate Vitalis, the Blacksmith of Jova, and speak with him.

This concludes our guide to finding the ON convoy and the Blacksmith of Jova at Acasa Marshes in Hell is Us.

