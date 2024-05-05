Helldivers 2 meme shares new “rare stratagem"

Helldivers 2's developers made a controversial decision by announcing a new account linking update. From May 9, 2024, it will be mandatory for all PC players to link their Steam profile to their PSN account. Failing to do so could lock them out of the game.

This recent announcement from Arrowhead Game Studios hasn't been appreciated by the community, and people have now started to ask for refunds on the game on Steam. This platform is approving refunds even if people have played the title more than the refund window allows them to.

Where there's chaos, there are memes, and this title is no exception. One meme that has surfaced related to the title has also shed light on a new "rare stratagem. Let's take a closer look.

A closer look at the new "rare stratagem" in Helldivers 2

The new "rare stratagem" is being called the "Sony Review Bomb"; there isn't actually a new stratagem in the game. The term is being used to refer to the recent review bombing that Arrowhead Game Studios' title is currently going through because of Sony's account linking requirements. It doesn't help that Steam is also approving refunds beyond the refund window.

If things keep going like this, the good old days when all that mattered was killing Automatons and Terminid enemy types could swiftly come to an end. The community is seemingly enjoying the recent events, and a lot of people seem to believe the treatment that Sony is getting is deserved. Some even called the review bombing 'a sight to behold'.

However, the community still seems to be a little divided on the announcement. A lot of people have been calling their peers out for being okay with making extra accounts for services like Microsoft and Rockstar but drawing the line at Arrowhead Game Studios. This suggests the situation could've been different if AGS was a more prominent name.

It has to be said that all of this could've been avoided if the new account linking was optional. Attempting to lock someone out of a game they paid for because they don't wish to make an account is a big issue.

The memes rage on as the game's review scores continue to tank across all platforms. It'll be interesting to see what becomes of the game by the time the community is done expressing their frustration. Hopefully, AGS can salvage the situation.

