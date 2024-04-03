Helldivers 2 player discusses "most important planet in the system" to focus on

Helldivers 2 might look like an average run-of-the-mill third-person shooter, with surface-level lore that's simply there to drive the gameplay systems. However, that can't be further from the truth. In fact, their latest title probably is the most lore-rich game Arrowhead Game Studios has ever made, far surpassing the original Helldivers in that regard.

One of the biggest aspects of the "Helldivers lore" is how the hierarchy of planets works in any given galaxy. Recently, some players discovered a rather crucial fact about the Automaton galaxy. Tibit seems to be the "most important" planet in the entire Automaton galaxy.

"Tibit is the most important planet in the system. Every other bot planet is harder to liberate as long as Tibit is on the board."

In a recently made Reddit post, user "u/flightx3aa" explained how Tibit makes it difficult for Helldivers to liberate other Automaton-infested planets.

Helldivers 2 players find Tidbit to be the most important planet in the Automaton galaxy

Helldivers 2 has two different enemy factions: the insectoid Terminids, and the mechanized Automatons. Each has different enemy types within them, which serve a unique adversarial role within the planets they inhabit. Both the Terminid and the Automatons are equally matched in terms of their strength.

That said, for many players, the Automatons do feel a tad more powerful in some instances. It looks like Reddit user u/flightx3aa has finally figured out why the Automatons pose a greater threat than their insectoid counterparts. According to u/flightx3aa:

"After failing the major order for Tibit, the automaton regeneration rate went up in the sector from .5% -> 1.5%."

While the 1% increase in regeneration rate might feel insignificant, considering how quickly that 1% additional regeneration can stack up, especially when you're faced against a horde of these mechs.

Failing the Tibit Major Order might not have given any indication as to what changes players might expect. However, it seems it ended up empowering the Automatons, at least for the duration that Tibit stands. Helldivers 2's lore also solidifies the prominence of Tibit.

Additionally, players also speculate that if they liberate Tibit now, they might expect to see a slight decrease in Automaton regeneration rate, hence making them much easier to deal with. Helldivers 2 might not have a definitive lore tying every single aspect of the game, but what it does have serves as the perfect motivation for players.

