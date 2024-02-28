Helldivers 2 Super Credits disappearing error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

If you've played Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title, chances are you've already run into the Helldivers 2 Super Credits disappearing error. This is much different than the Helldivers 2 "Major Order" not progressing error and has quickly become a pressing matter. Super Credits are the title's premium currency; they can be bought with real money or earned by grinding the game.

The latest Helldivers 2 error causes Super Credits to disappear from people's games. Arrowhead Game Studios is aware of the situation, and a fix is in the works.

Until the developer releases a fix, however, we have some possible fixes for this error. Let's get into them.

How to fix Helldivers 2 Super Credits disappearing error

A fix is on the way! (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@BlueEyedClark)

Despite players' best efforts, they haven't been able to figure out a reliable fix for the Helldivers 2 Super Credits disappearing error. Till then, here are some things you could try out:

Contact the Arrowhead Game Studios support line.

It's possible that your Super Credits disappearing might not even be a server issue. So, restarting the game is always worth a shot.

Rebooting your internet helps force a fresh data transfer, which might fix the issue.

What causes the Helldivers 2 Super Credits disappearing error?

Avoid playing during peak hours (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nib95_)

Helldivers 2 has had a lot of issues since its release. The title blew up way more than Arrowhead Game Studios expected it to, and this has led to some server issues.

The situation has improved over the past week, but the game's servers can still be under a lot of load during peak hours. So, if you've been playing during peak hours, you might run into the Helldivers 2 Super Credits disappearing error. Not logging in during peak hours is a good way to keep your Super Credits from disappearing.

Sometimes, the server you're connected to might lag or show other signs of a poor connection. If you're on one of these servers, avoid doing anything with your Super Credits.

The Helldivers 2 Super Credits disappearing error also occurs if players restart their game after purchasing the currency. If you want to avoid this, logging out and then quitting is the safer road to go down. You should let the game sit for a few seconds before you decide to quit.

