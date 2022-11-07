Heroic vs Team Liquid at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world convened in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earlier this month to compete for the IEM Rio Major 2022, one of the most coveted events in the game's history. One week into the tournament, ten teams have bid farewell to the Brazilian crowd, while the remaining teams will fight to stay alive in this race for a CS:GO Major title.

On Day 3 of the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage, one of Europe's most promising contenders, Heroic, will take on North America's last hope, Team Liquid, in a best-of-three encounter. Carrying a 2-1 tally in the Legends Stage, both teams will compete for one of the last few spots in the Champions Stage.

Heroic vs Team Liquid - Who will win their Round 4 Advancement match of CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage?

Predictions

Heroic and Liquid had a great leadup to the IEM Rio Major, qualifying for the tournament with a Legends status. Both teams also exhibited a set of top-tier performances in the Legends Stage as well. That being said, this upcoming advancement match will be a tough one to predict as both teams appear to be on equal footing.

Heroic's core roster is one that has been together for over two years. Although they haven't won any S-tier titles since their ESL Pro League Season 13 run in early 2021, they have produced several iconic moments in CS:GO history while showing the world that they are a team to watch out for at any major event.

Under the leadership of cadiaN, and with the presence of young talent like stavn, TeSeS, sjuush and jabbi, Heroic can be considered one of the most promising European teams at IEM Rio Major. Furthermore, they qualified for the tournament as the #1 seed in the European RMR A, defeating some of Europe's strongest contenders.

Team Liquid is yet another team that opponents can't afford to overlook. Similar to Heroic, Liquid also qualified for the Majors as their region's #1 seed. Although they were away from top-tier action for a while, the return of nitr0 earlier this year, and the addition of YEKINDAR to the squad, has turned Liquid into a major threat for their CS:GO opponents.

As mentioned earlier, Heroic and Liquid are equally good in their playstyle, with a reliable and flexible roster that can compete against any team in the world. However, given the conditions under which they will be facing off, Team Liquid has more experience and stability to emerge as the winner and qualify for the Champions Stage.

Head-to-head

Heroic and Liquid have met each other in three different official CS:GO matchups in 2022. Liquid defeated Heroic 2-0 in two out of their three encounters. Heroic's sole victory against Liquid came in the PGL Antwerp Major 2022, when they won 16-11 on Vertigo.

Recent results

Both Heroic and Liquid entered the IEM Rio Major 2022 with a Legends status. Heroic kicked off their tournament campaign with back-to-back victories on Day 1, namely against Outsiders (16-9) and Fnatic (16-2). They encountered their first defeat of the tournament in their Round 3 advancement match against Cloud9 (0-2).

In their first match of the Legends Stage, Team Liquid were tragically defeated by MOUZ (2-16), who were unbeaten in the Challengers Stage of the Majors. Liquid, however, aced through the two matches that followed, garnering valuable victories against Sprout (16-5) and NAVI (16-14).

With a 2-1 record, both teams will enter this advancement matchup in hopes of qualifying for the Champions Stage as a top-seeded team.

Potential lineups

Heroic

Martin " stavn " Lund

" Lund Casper " cadiaN " Møller (IGL)

" Møller (IGL) René " TeSeS " Madsen

" Madsen Rasmus " sjuush " Beck

" Beck Jakob " Jabbi " Nygaard

" Nygaard Richard "Xizt" Landström (Coach)

Team Liquid

Jonathan " EliGE " Jablonowski

" Jablonowski Keith " NAF " Markovic

" Markovic Joshua " oSee " Ohm

" Ohm Nicholas " nitr0 " Cannella (IGL)

" Cannella (IGL) Mareks " YEKINDAR " Gaļinski

" Gaļinski Damian "daps" Steele (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can watch the Legends Stage of the ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 live by tuning into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. With two matches being held simultaneously, fans will have to tune into Stream A to watch Heroic face off against Team Liquid.

Heroic will face Liquid in a best-of-three series on November 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm PDT / 10:00 pm CET / November 8, 2022 at 2:30 am IST. Fans can also check out Stream B at the same time to watch the Team Spirit vs Sprout game.

Poll : Who Do You Think Will Win This Advancement Matchup? Heroic Team Liquid 1 votes