NAVI vs Bad News Eagles at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The IEM Rio Major 2022 is off to a remarkable start, as CS:GO enthusiasts from all over the world gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to witness this global spectacle. Although 24 teams qualified for the event, eight of them have already made their way home after being eliminated from the Challengers Stage.

In the Legends Stage so far, FURIA and Cloud9 have earned their slots for the Champions Stage after maintaining a 3-0 record, while Ninjas in Pyjamas and reigning CS:GO Major champions, FaZe Clan, were eliminated after three consecutive defeats.

On Day 3 of the IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage, fans will get to witness the European giants, Natus Vincere (NAVI), compete against Kosovo's sole representatives and one of Europe's most promising rosters, Bad News Eagles. This best-of-three elimination match will determine which team gets to continue their Legends Stage run in hopes of qualifying for the Champions Stage.

NAVI vs Bad News Eagles - Who will win their Round 4 Elimination match of CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage?

Predictions

CS:GO fans are excited for this highly anticipated matchup between NAVI and Bad News Eagles. Being an elimination series, one of these two teams is sure to pack their bags after this matchup.

NAVI will enter this matchup in weaker form when compared to Bad News Eagles. The latter has already won 6 out of 9 maps so far in the tournament, while NAVI have won only 1 out of 3. While this does place NAVI at a serious disadvantage, the organization has a roster that's capable of toppling some of the most challenging opponents in CS:GO history.

Currently, NAVI's roster comprises of players like s1mple, Perfecto, and b1t who are renowned for their individual capabilities. Paired with their history of success against top-tier opponents, NAVI can confidently head into the matchup, hoping for a victory.

Bad News Eagles, on the other hand, is in much better form when compared to NAVI. Their 3-0 run in the Challengers Stage and their most recent victory against FaZe Clan shows how much the team has improved over the last few months.

Bad News Eagles also have remarkably talented individuals in their team just like NAVI. However, upon being matched against one of the most dangerous teams in Europe, Bad News Eagles might be at a disadvantage. With NAVI's tactical expertise and the presence of s1mple, one of CS:GO's all-time greats, things are expected to go in favor of NAVI in this best-of-three elimination matchup.

Head-to-head

Natus Vincere and Bad News Eagles have yet to play a game against each other in an official CS:GO matchup. That being said, fans of both teams will be excited to see them compete at such a pivotal stage of the tournament.

Recent results

NAVI entered the IEM Rio Major as one of the favorites to win the tournament. However, the Ukrainian organization had a shaky start to the Legends Stage. They won their opening matchup against Vitality (25-21) in triple overtime. However, upon meeting Cloud9 later that same day, NAVI faced their first defeat of the tournament.

The 2021 PGL Stockholm champions were then sent to meet Team Liquid in a decisive Round 3 tie. After a close defeat (14-16) to the North American contenders, NAVI made their way to their first elimination tie of the Legends Stage, maintaining a 1-2 record.

sinnopsyy 🦅 @sinnopsyy_ . Let’s go 🦅 #IEM We are not done guys, that was a good confidence for a even better match tomorrow, playing vs @natusvincere , hopefully its gonna be on stage. Let’s go @_badnewseagles We are not done guys, that was a good confidence for a even better match tomorrow, playing vs @natusvincere , hopefully its gonna be on stage😜. Let’s go @_badnewseagles ♥️♥️🦅👊 #IEM https://t.co/CLNR4CTYq5

Compared to NAVI, Bad News Eagles had a phenomenal start to their IEM Rio Major campaign. They enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 run in the Challengers Stage of the tournament, defeating teams like 00NATION (16-3), BIG (16-11), and GamerLegion (2-0). As a result, they were one of the first two teams to qualify for the Legends Stage through the Challengers Stage.

Upon entering the Legends Stage, however, Bad News Eagles were defeated by two promising European contenders, Team Spirit (8-16) and ENCE (7-16) on Day 1. They were then sent to an elimination tie, wherein they faced the 2022 PGL Antwerp Major winners, FaZe Clan. After a remarkable 2-1 victory over the reigning world champions, Bad News Eagles are now matched against NAVI in their second elimination match.

Potential lineups

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

Bad News Eagles

Sener " SENER1 " Mahmuti

" Mahmuti Genc " gxx- " Kolgeci

" Kolgeci Flatron " juanflatroo " Halimi

" Halimi Dionis " sinnopsyy " Budeci (IGL)

" Budeci (IGL) Rigon " rigoN " Gashi

" Gashi Klesti "stikle-" Kola (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans can tune into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel to watch the Legends Stage of the ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 live. With two matches being broadcast simultaneously, fans will have to tune into Stream A to watch NAVI play against Bad News Eagles.

Natus Vincere will face off against Bad News Eagles in a best-of-three series on November 7, 2022 at 7:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST. Viewers can also check out Stream B to watch the MOUZ vs Outsiders game at the same time.

