"Hi Buddy" update in Farlight 84: Buddies, weapon changes, and more

Following the 2.2 update, the "Hi Buddy" update for Farlight 84 brings three major changes to the game. For starters, it introduces a unique pet-catching system, called Buddies, that integrates with gameplay mechanics and helps players during battles. Moreover, the developers have introduced a revamped arsenal of weapons and overhauled maps that inspire more tactical play.

This article highlights all the features of the "Hi Buddy" update in Farlight 84.

Buddy Orb and Buddies in Farlight 84

Buddy Orb (image via Farlight Games)

This update introduces the Buddy Orb, a high-tech device that allows players to capture Buddies, the mysterious lifeforms from the Sunder Realms. Developed with the help of Sunil, the Buddy Orb can shrink objects and store them inside, providing a versatile tool for managing resources.

Players start each match with a reusable Buddy Orb and can find more through supply chests, airdrops, and sponsor boxes.

Meanwhile, the Buddies themselves are divided into two types: Common and Archon. Archon Buddies are rare and possess extraordinarily powerful skills, such as the Time Dominator which can change the direction of the safe zone, or the Storm Empress which unleashes a massive tornado. On the other hand, Common Buddies like Zephy, Buzzy, and Snatchpaw possess unique but comparatively weaker abilities.

Weapon overhaul in the "Hi Buddy" update

Predator Assault Rifle (Image via Farlight Games)

The "Hi Buddy" update also brings a complete overhaul of Farlight 84's weaponry, delivering a more realistic shooter experience. Each weapon now has clear positioning, with unique advantages suited to different combat scenarios.

Assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, LMGs, and SMGs have all been reimagined with new mechanics, like the Predator Assault Rifle's increasing rate of fire and the Arbiter Sniper Rifle's devastating power.

Additionally, the new ADS system, coupled with updated animations, visual effects, and sound designs, enhances immersion and realism.

Map updates in Farlight 84 "Hi Buddy" update

Ducksyde (Image via Farlight Games)

The update also brings significant changes to the game’s maps. The Sunder Realms have been revitalized, with lush vegetation, steeper terrains, and new structures that offer tactical advantages. Key landmarks like the gigantic Ducksyde and the floating boulder above the Laboratory provide visual cues for navigation and strategic positioning.

Similarly, new features, such as the Recon Beacon, enable players to scout enemy locations effectively. The revamped terrains and points of interest, along with the addition of Tactical Facilities, add layers of tactical depth, requiring players to adapt and strategize on the fly.

Tactical Core System and Hero changes in Farlight 84

The Tactical Core System is an in-game skill tree introduced with the "Hi Buddy" update. It allows players to customize their hero’s attributes according to their requirements. As gamers level up, they earn trait points that can be used to upgrade hero skills or unlock special abilities.

The "Hi Buddy" update also brings changes to the game’s heroes, enhancing their abilities and appearances. Notable updates include a revamped look for Beau, who now has enhanced explosive skills, and tweaks to Nightwatch and Freddie, making them more versatile in battle.

