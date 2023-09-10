Starfield is a game that rewards exploration and attention to detail. Bethesda has a long history of creating immersive open-world experiences filled with hidden secrets, and it's clear that the developer has continued that tradition in its latest release. The title's vast universe is teeming with mysteries to uncover, and players who take the time to delve deep into its lore will be rewarded with fascinating discoveries.

As Starfield is a space-themed RPG, you will be overwhelmed with new complex mechanics early in the game. Since you are fixated on mastering the gameplay, it's easy to miss out on several aspects and things in the title. However, fret not; we've got you covered.

Here are 10 hidden Starfield gameplay details you might have missed in your playthrough.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

10 things you might have missed in Starfield

1) The Mars Rover

The game features the original Mars Rover (Image via Bethesda)

The presence of the Mars Opportunity Rover in Starfield serves as a touching and meaningful homage to real-world space exploration.

The fact that the rover appears undamaged, almost as if it's peacefully resting, adds an extra layer of charm to this discovery. It's a subtle but impactful detail that reminds players of the remarkable achievements of human space exploration and our enduring legacy beyond Earth.

2) Apollo 11 Moon Landing

The Apollo Snow Globe in the game (Image via Bethesda)

When you explore the Sol solar system and land on the moon, Luna, you'll find a hidden surprise that pays homage to the real-life astronauts who landed on the moon in 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission.

When you get there, you can go up to the landing module, and you'll discover something special: a small, round object called the 'Apollo Snow Globe.' You'll see tiny versions of two astronauts and the Apollo 11 spaceship.

It's like a mini-scene that reminds you of the famous astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who were the very first people to step onto the moon's surface.

3) Skyrim's Arrow to the Knee

Bethesda hid a secret Skyrim meme in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield has a fun hidden reference to another popular game made by Bethesda, Skyrim. This secret is found in the skill tree in the expert-level skills, and it's called Crippling. The icon shows an arrow stuck in a knee.

If you've played Skyrim, you might recognize this reference. It's a nod to the famous line from Skyrim where a character says, "I used to be an adventurer like you, then I took an arrow in the knee." It's a playful connection between the two games, and you might even hear characters in Starfield making jokes about it while you play.

4) Breaking Bad reference

Starfield players can create a drug in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda has cleverly put a reference to the popular TV series Breaking Bad in Starfield. When you explore the Aurora lab in New Atlantis, you'll see characters wearing the well-known yellow suits that were used for cooking meth on the show.

What's even more interesting is that these in-game characters are making something called Aurora, which, when used, has the funny effect of making you see things in a trippy, psychedelic way. It's a playful reference to Breaking Bad within the game.

5) Batman

The game features a quest that pays homage to Batman (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, Bethesda pays tribute to the famous Batcave from the Batman series. During the Mantis quest, you'll be directed to go to a hidden outpost on the Denebola 1-B moon. Following the quest will eventually lead you to the Mantis' lair.

In this location, you'll have to fight against a group of space travelers and robots. The Mantis is depicted as a vigilante who travels through space seeking revenge, which is reminiscent of the story of Gotham's protector, Batman. It's a cool reference for Batman fans to discover in the game.

6) The Empire State Building

There's an Empire State Building in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

There's a mission that takes you to the famous Empire State Building in New York on Earth. However, there's a twist: the Earth in the game is abandoned and in ruins. The iconic skyscraper still stands tall, even in the middle of a vast desert with sand dunes all around.

This is a powerful reminder of what the in-game Earth used to be like, and it lets players see a glimpse of the past world.

7) The Shard

Another famous building, The Shard, can be seen in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Speaking of famous Earth landmarks in Starfield, The Shard is another one that makes an appearance. It's not only the tallest building in the United Kingdom but also the tallest in all of Western Europe.

Even though Earth in the game is abandoned, The Shard still stands tall. You will encounter this iconic building as part of a mission to discover London's landmarks.

8) The Billboard in Cydonia

This unique billboard can be found in Cydonia City (Image via Bethesda)

Here's a fun and easy-to-miss detail in Cydonia City. You'll see a billboard that shows the phrase "Hours Without Incident." However, it's not just decoration.

If you do something hostile like shooting someone, the counter for hours without incident goes back to zero. It also seems to update in real time, showing how much time has passed since the last incident. It's a clever and funny addition to the game.

9) Pyramids of Giza

You can find the Pyramids of Giza in the game (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, you can actually visit the Pyramids of Giza, which are some of the oldest human-made structures on Earth. These amazing landmarks have been around for a very long time, and you can see them in the game.

To find the Pyramids of Giza in the title, start by going to Aquila City on the planet Aquila. Once you're there, head to Ahjong Sinclair's bookstore. You can buy a book called The Ancient Civilization of Egypt there, and it'll probably give you some really interesting information about this historical marvel.

10) The Elder Scroll

Bethesda hid an Elder Scrolls reference in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda has a habit of putting references to its other popular game series in its games, and Starfield follows suit. In this case, the game pays tribute to The Elder Scrolls series.

If you visit Titan, one of Saturn's moons, you might come across a museum that has a scroll that looks a lot like the Elder Scrolls. This scroll is described as being very old and from an unknown time and place.

It's a clever way of acknowledging The Elder Scrolls games and a fun surprise for fans of Bethesda's other role-playing games.