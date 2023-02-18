Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre side quest

Hogwarts Legacy is packed to the brim with a variety of side content. One of these side activities is E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre, which can be started by talking to Althea Twiddle. To find her, players can look in the Irondale area of Feldcroft, where she can be seen talking to herself. Althea is fascinated by a mysterious statue in the nearby region.

You must follow the quest marker to investigate the statue consisting of twenty vases around it. Casting Revelio will highlight these vases; you must destroy them to activate the statue. Return to Althea to conclude this side mission.

Destroy all vases to complete the E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy features several characters in the open world who will ask for your assistance. Althea is one such character that you can come across in the Irondale area. Owing to her old age, she cannot venture out into the open, so she confides in you to check out a mysterious statue.

Objective: To help Althea Twiddle uncover the secret of a mysterious statue.

Quest description: Althea has lost her husband, Greville, and wishes to continue his quest to learn more about the statue and its relation to the several vases around it. She requests you to head to the area and uncover its secrets. You must follow the quest marker to the location and destroy all vases.

Rewards: Column - Beige Wand Handle and 180 experience (XP).

Travel to Irondale to start this quest (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

After completing your interaction with Althea, follow the quest marker that leads you south of your current position. The target location isn’t that far, so feel free to travel on foot or use the flying broom.

The statue is located in the dab center of the old ruins. The protagonist comments on the vases present in the area. The majority of them are evidently visible. You can cast any basic spell to break them. You must keep an eye on the counter on the top right side of your screen to keep track of the destroyed vases.

Revelio highlights the vases in blue (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Cast Revelio to highlight the remaining vases and break them as soon as you spot them. If you cannot locate them easily, take a walk around the perimeter of the ruins. With Revelio on your side, these aren't hard to spot either.

After breaking all the vases, a small cutscene shows the statue rotating, and the two pedestals around it are lit with fire. You can then return to Althea to convey this revelation. She expresses her gratitude for helping her, and you receive a Column - Beige Wand Handle along with 180 XP.

The two pedestals around the statue are lit upon breaking all vases (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of wand customization options like wood types, varying lengths, changing wand handles, and more. Feel free to check out this article that covers the five most stylish wand handles you can acquire in Hogwarts Legacy.

The game provides a variety of clothing items to boost your character stats. Certain legendary items in the game with unique gear traits give you an edge in all battles. You can tweak your playstyle by investing talent points in various skill categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software was under eagle-eyed expectations from Potterheads. Owing to fairly positive reviews and extensive thematic gameplay mechanics, they have managed to deliver on their promises. Hogwarts Legacy comprises a healthy amount of side content in the form of brewing potions, clearing out bandit camps, and more.

This magical RPG has a diverse cast of characters that propel the story set in the 1890s. Hogwarts Legacy doesn't feature any popular characters from the Harry Potter movies, but the narrative manages to create intrigue in an unexplored period of the wizarding world. The game is yet to release on last gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and Nintendo Switch.

