Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Fire and Vice quest

Hogwarts Legacy was released worldwide on February 10, 2023, and soon became one of the most famous games across multiple platforms. It gives the Wizarding World to life, provides exciting content, and has an engaging plot to keep players entertained.

The 43 main quests in the game are divided into 13 chapters. Fire and Vice is the thirtieth main task in the chapter Stop Ranrok and Rookwood.

About the quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

To start the quest, the player should at least reach level 19. You must locate and investigate the infamous Horntail Hall, deal with the poachers inside, and discover their best-kept secret: a dragon fighting arena concealed in plain sight.

Step-by-step guide to complete the Fire and Vice quest In Hogwarts Legacy

1) Meet Poppy Sweeting

Location of the quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

You must travel far north of Hogwarts in the Forbidden Forest and meet Poppy there. She inquires about Highwing and describes Horntail Hall, a poacher's den where they abuse creatures and let them battle against each other for their amusement.

After the discussion, you must follow Poppy, and along the way, you will come across a group of Centaurs who aren't fans of wizards and accuse you of being members of the poachers.

After reassuring them that you're not with the poachers, they leave, but with a word of caution. After ensuring them that you are not with the poachers, they depart with a warning.

2) Investigate the Camp

Continue along the trail with Poppy until you approach a poacher's camp, which you must examine. Examine the cage, pelts, fire, and goblin metal behind the tent. Return to Poppy, share what you both discovered, and proceed down the hill.

3) Enter the tent

Entering the poacher's tent (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

Ahead of the hilltop, you'll come across a swarm of poachers who you can deal with either aggressively or stealthily using the spell: Disillusionment.

A wooden bridge will link the two hills; if it's broken, use Reparo to restore it. Enter the tent across the bridge to start a cutscene in which the reality of Hornstail Hall is exposed.

4) Inside the Hornbill Hall

When you enter the Hall, you realize it's an illicit dragon-fighting arena. You both decided to take a peek around. As you progress, you will encounter a poacher; either eliminate or sneak past him; the choice is yours. After that, enter the room to your right and descend the steps.

You will come across a hall with two Loyalist Goblins and one poacher, whom you may evade or eliminate before climbing the ladder on the far side of the hall.

5) Collect the dragon egg and free the dragon

Dragon egg that you need to retrieve in Hogwarts legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

Continue until you reach a cutscene where you see a third dragon in shackles being tortured by the poachers.

Now go to the right and open the door. You will observe a dragon egg in a cage on the table in the middle of the room; use Alohomora to unlock the cage and retrieve the dragon egg from there.

After that, head towards the hall with the chained dragon. Here, you will encounter various enemies, including poachers and goblins. There will be two waves of enemies charging you.

Releasing the chained dragon in Hogwarts Legacy(Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

After defeating both waves, use Accio to release the confined dragon by pulling the chainlinks just below her. During a cutscene, you are encircled by foes, and the dragon eliminates them with her burning flames while you make a hole in the tent's roof for the dragon to flee through.

As you and Poppy fled, she declared that it was a Hebridean Black and that the Dragon Egg most likely belonged to her. After the conversation, you completed the 30th Hogwarts Legacy main quest.

