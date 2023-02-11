Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Interior Decorating side quest?

One of Hogwarts Legacy’s many side quests, Interior Decorating, teaches players a little about the world they’re taking part in. After completing a few tasks, players will learn to better use Conjuration while in the Room of Requirement. They will also gain access to a new spell and some experience points through this.

After you initially discover the Room of Requirements, you can begin this Hogwarts Legacy side quest. The tasks required of the player are simple and will give them access to customizing the room not only now but also in the future, should they wish.

Assist Professor Weasley in the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

As one of the early side quests you can undertake in Hogwarts Legacy, it will see players interacting with one of the many important characters that make up the school’s staff. In this case, it’s Professor Weasley, the Professor-in-charge of the Transfigurations Class. She has a task that needs to be done in the Room of Requirements but lacks the ingredients.

Requirement: Level 5

Level 5 Objectives: Place five wall decorations and five floor decorations

Place five wall decorations and five floor decorations

Rewards: Altering Spell, Conjuration Spellcraft, and 180 XP

To complete this quest, you simply have to conjure five wall decorations and floor decorations and put them anywhere you want in the room in Hogwarts Legacy. However, this requires Moonstone.

She gives you two options on how to acquire it. You can either remove items from the room itself and get Moonstone in return or head out into the wild and farm them. Depending on how much exploring you’ve done, you might already have the required amount of Moonstone.

You can go to areas like the North Hogwarts Region, or dispel items in the Room of Requirements in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

You can also head out onto the Hogwarts grounds to farm Moonstone. The above image shows a location as an example of where you will likely find Moonstone that you can harvest. Just blast the blue rocks with your spells and you pick them up.

If you wish to simply vanish items from the room, you’ll need to cast the spell Evanesco - the Transfiguration spell. While in the Room of Requirement, this Hogwarts Legacy spell removes items and refunds you Moonstones.

Just take your time, and pick whatever objects you like best for this Hogwarts Legacy quest (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

You’ll also want to equip the Conjuring Spell, so you can conjure items into existence for the purposes of this quest. Once you have done this, cast the conjuration spell and choose either the Rugs or Wall decorations.

From there, the choice is yours. You can place whatever objects from those two categories, wherever suits you in the Room of Requirement. You can even place the same rugs next to each if that’s how you wish to complete the quest.

After completing this portion of the quest, Professor Weasley will teach you about the altering spell, which customizes the conjured items’ patterns, colors, and styles to whatever design you feel like having. Just make sure you equip the spell first.

From here, just change the visual display of a few items in Hogwarts Legacy's Room of Requirements (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Professor Weasley will give you a demonstration, then have you alter the style, color, and size of an item. You will also then use the spell to alter either the balcony or the floor of the room. Simply cast the spell and target an item in the room.

The spell is very intuitive. You highlight the object you wish to alter, and the options available to you will appear on the screen. Finally, speak to Deek, the House Elf. He will allow you to change the general ambiance of the Room of Requirement from one of a few choices.

Pick the option that you enjoy best - there’s no wrong answer. That is all you need to do to complete the Interior Decorating side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

