Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Spot Removal side quest?

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to partake in a variety of side missions and earn unique rewards. Spot Removal is a side quest that can be acquired by interacting with a Hufflepuff student called Sacharissa Tugwood. She can be located around the Dogweed and Deathcap store.

She is experimenting with beauty cream and requires Bubotubers pus to craft it. You will thus need to head to the Forbidden Forest to collect it. The area is brimming with enemies, therefore be on guard in case one engages you in combat. You can return to Sacharissa to conclude the quest.

Finding all Bubotubers in Spot removal side mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features many areas from the Harry Potter lore like the Forbidden Forest. You will be scavenging for Bubotubers in this area to help Sacharissa. It is recommended to initiate this quest after you have reached level 20.

Objective: To collect five Bubotubers for Sacharissa Tugwood.

Quest description: A Hufflepuff student is searching for a beauty cream ingredient. You can interact with her near a store in Hogsmeade called Dogweed and Deathcap. Collect five Bubotubers for her to finish the Spot Removal side quest.

Rewards: Bubotuber Harvesting Attire, 300 Galleons, and 180 experience (XP).

You can start the quest from this location (Image via WB Games)

Travel to the Forbidden Forest located north of Hogsmeade. Use your flying broom or creature mount to follow the quest marker. When you arrive at the designated spot, take a look at your mini-map that has a purple patch.

It signifies that there are some Bubotubers in the area. Cast Revelio to highlight the collectibles in your vicinity. The beasts will glow blue while other items of interest will leave an orange glow.

Three Bubotubers can be located easily outside a cave. Once you head inside the cave, you will encounter a Forest Troll. You can consume an Invisibility Potion and sneak around it to collect the two remaining Bubotubers. Alternatively, you can defeat the troll first and then collect the resources at your own pace.

Defeat the troll and collect the two Bubotubers in the area (Image via WB Games)

The troll has four sets of attacks: a club swing, a club slam, a rock throw, and a rush attack. You must focus on dodging it and keeping a safe distance during the battle. Use damage spells and cast Protego to shield yourself from the rocks it throws. Try to switch between spells and use combos to your advantage.

Don't forget to pick up the Troll Bogey after defeating it. It is one of the ingredients used to brew Invisibility Potion. Proceed to collect the two Bubotubers in this area. Feel free to return to Sacharissa to inform her about the acquisition. She can be found in the same spot in Hogsmeade.

Using Revelio will highlight the Bubotubers in blue (Image via WB Games)

Upon interaction with her, you will have a provision to bargain for more Galleons. As a result, you have the potential to gain 500 Galleons. If you simply hand over the Bubotubers, you will earn 300 Galleons. Completing this quest will also reward you with Bubotuber Harvesting Attire and 180 XP.

You can acquire a variety of clothing items with unique gear traits. Feel free to refer to this guide to learn how to upgrade your gear and equip traits.

About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC while garnering fairly positive reviews. The game features a talent system with categories like Spells, Core, Dark Arts, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. Investing Talent Points in each of these helps in varying the combat experience.

Avalanche Software has been at the center of expectations from Potterheads and RPG aficionados ever since Hogwarts Legacy's reveal. The decision to set the game in an era with no fan-favorite characters worked in their favor.

Hogwarts Legacy gives franchise newcomers and Potterheads an opportunity to weave their own tale of student life in this magical world.

