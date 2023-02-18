Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Take the Biscuit side quest

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of magical beasts for you to interact with, tend to, and even mount. The Take the Biscuit quest introduces you to one of the more quirky creatures in the Hogwarts Legacy. You can initiate this quest by interacting with Garnuff in the Hogsmeade area.

In Hogwarts Legacy, Garnuff is a friendly goblin who's concerned about his Mooncalf named Biscuit. He reveals that a few poachers have kidnapped his Mooncalf and requests you to free her. For this quest, you must head to the camp where the Mooncalf is held and free her from a cage. It's highly recommended that you reach level 20 before trying out this quest.

Rescuing a Mooncalf in Take the Biscuit side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features several side quests, which involve you helping fellow students, professors, and other characters in the open world. To start this quest, you must have already completed the main mission The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom. By completing this main story quest, you will obtain a magical tool called Nab-Sack that can be used to catch magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Objective: To help Garnuff find his Mooncalf named Biscuit.

Quest description: Travel to West Hogsmeade Floo Flame point to interact with Garnuff, a friendly goblin. He seems to be worried about his Mooncalf being captured by poachers in the area. You have to head to the camp and defeat the poachers to rescue Biscuit.

Rewards: Beast Rescuer Robe, 300 Galleons, and 180 experience (XP).

The poacher camp is located near the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame (Image via WB Games)

After speaking to Garnuff, all you need to do is follow the quest marker. The poacher camp that he's mentioned is fairly close to the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame point. Your mini-map will display a purple patch once you arrive at the designated spot.

The poachers will start attacking as soon as you enter the camp. Defeating them should be a relatively easy task and resorting to damage spells should be more than sufficient to beat them. It should be mentioned that certain poachers will consistently block your attacks with magical shields, so you must defeat the weaker ones first.

Unlocking the cage and rescuing Biscuit

Open the cage using Alohomora (Image via WB Games)

Once all of the poachers are dealt with, you can approach the large cage in the middle of the camp. Since it's locked, you must use the Alohomora spell to open it. If you\re facing a bug in this particular part of the quest, feel free to refer to this guide that covers possible “Can’t rescue Biscuit the Mooncalf” bug fixes.

Casting Alohomora initiates an unlocking mini-game. As soon as the gates open, all of the magical creatures will scurry away in random directions. For further reference, Biscuit is a white-colored Mooncalf with black patches. You can refer to this guide to use Alohomora to easily lockpick the doors if you're having difficulty unlocking it.

Biscuit is a white Mooncalf with black spots (Image via WB Games)

You can cast Levioso to prevent the beast from running too far away from your position. Following this, you must use the Nab-Sack (it can be assigned to one of your spell slots) to capture Biscuit.

Return to Garnuff and inform him about your successful capture. He will express his happiness and will reward you with the Beast Rescuer Robe, 300 Galleons, and experience.

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to tame magical beasts and tend to them in the Vivarium, which helps you obtain unique items. As mentioned earlier, you can only access the Vivarium after completing The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom story quest. Deek, the friendly house elf, will assist you in expanding the Room of Requirement and setting up the Vivarium.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy consists of a talent system with categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. Investing in each of these categories changes the overall combat experience. Hogwarts Legacy provides tons of clothing items with individual gear traits that further supplement combat and certain playstyles.

Avalanche Software has ensured that their latest RPG presents gameplay mechanics that are thematically akin to the Harry Potter films. This worked in their favor to compensate for the absence of fan-favorite characters, which can be seen by the generally positive reviews that Hogwarts Legacy has received so far.

