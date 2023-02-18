Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Hippogriff Marks The Spot side quest

Hogwarts Legacy has a huge range of side quests you can play alongside the main story. The Hippogriff Marks The Spot is one of them, and you'll require Henrietta's Map to trigger it.

Once the quest has started, this item will lead you to a hidden chamber that will require some puzzle-solving skills and a few wand clashes before it offers the reward: Treasure-Seeker's Gloves.

The Hippogriff Marks The Spot is essentially a puzzle-based treasure hunt that fans have encountered countless times across different RPGs. However, Hogwarts Legacy' environment does make it more appealing. The quest is fairly easy to complete, and here is a walkthrough to give you a head start.

Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: The Hippogriff Marks The Spot side quest

Finding Henrietta's Map

Before triggering the quest, it is advised that you complete a few main quests and arm yourself with some powerful spell sets. This is because The Hippogriff Marks The Spot will involve combat. Incendio and Glacius are two important spells to have for this quest, so make sure you unlock and equip them.

Now, to get Henrietta's map, first, find the Poidsear Castle on the map.

Henrietta's map location (Image via Avalanche Software)

Set up a waypoint and travel to the location. Look for a rolled parchment atop a desk under a shed on the castle grounds. This will trigger The Hippogriff Marks The Spot side quest and also show you the location of Henrietta's Hideaway, where your treasure is located.

Henrietta's Hideaway location (Image via ConCon/YouTube)

This is a dungeon in the Manor Cape region, which is in the southern part of Hogwarts Legacy's map. Its entrance can be found by going down the stairs towards the place's southeast side. Please refer to Henrietta's map as the entrance is marked on it as well.

Reaching the puzzle room

As you enter the dungeon, you will find yourself in a room with two magic platforms on the ground. One will already have a cube on it. A second cube will be behind a pedestal on the room's left side. This pedestal features a stone figure with a fire pot in front of it. Light the fire with Incendio and grab the cube with Accio to place it on the left platform.

Opening the door to the puzzle room (Image via Jacked Crow/ youtube.com)

To make things easier, use Revelio to find all the interactive options in the room. The two cubes will tell you which spells you need to use on them: Incendio on the left and Glacius on the right. Eventually, you will have opened a locked door in front of you that leads to the puzzle room.

Solving the puzzle

After entering the puzzle room, you will find a Hippogriff statue — as shown on Henrietta's Map — along with some hostile entities. In fact, the area will be crawling with enemies. They will mostly consist of Ashwinders, widely found throughout Hogwarts Legacy. Quickly defeat them using the spells in your arsenal. The environment will offer quite a few things to throw at them as well.

Henrietta's map (Image via sportskeeda.com)

The key to solving the puzzle in this room lies in Henrieatta's Map. The Hippogriff's illustration, with eight positions around it, is the solution. In it, positions one, three, four, and seven are marked with a flame symbol. Light up the corresponding bowls in the puzzle with Incendio and extinguish the rest using Glacius.

This will open up a small wall on the room's other side that will contain a treasure box. This is where the Treasure-Seeker's Gloves can be found. The quest will be concluded once you collect them.

That is how you can find the Treasure-Seeker's Glove after completing The Hippogriff Marks The Spot side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Henrietta's Dungeon in Hogwarts Legacy is quite mysterious and has a complex layout. Try to explore the location as much as possible for hidden rooms and loot — don't get lost, though.

This mission location also has another side quest called Solved By The Bell. It is another treasure hunt similar to The Hippogriff Marks The Spot. The map for the former can be found in one of the hidden rooms in Henrietta's Dungeon. You can attempt to complete both missions in a single go, or you can save the second one for later.

